As promised, Realme has launched the C12 and C15 budget smartphones in India. Both the smartphones sport a similar form as that of the C11 that it had launched back in July. Both the models are available in shades of Power Blue and Power Silver.

Battery:

The biggest USP of both the C12 and C15 smartphones happen to be the massive 6000 mAh batteries that they come with and is backed by a Super Power Saving mode that promises to stretch things that bit longer.

Another cool aspect with both phones is that they both support reverse charging. This will enable you to charge other devices, in which case, phones will serve as a power bank of sorts. The C15 meanwhile will come with an 18 W fast charger while the C12 gets a 10 W charger.

Display, processor, storage and memory:

The other common feature of the phones is that they both come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display having 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it is the MediaTek Helio G35 processor that powers both the phones and run ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. Both the phones sport a ‘Geometric Gradient’ finish at the rear.

With the C15, you have the 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB models that are priced Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 10,999 respectively. The C12, on the other hand, is available in a single 3GB + 32GB configuration and is priced Rs. 8,999. A rear fingerprint sensor serves as the primary authentication feature though there also is the face unlock feature as well.

Camera:

Things though are a bit different when it comes to the imaging capabilities of both the phones. For the C15 comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear comprising of a 13 MP wide-angle lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens along with a 2 MP B&W lens and a 2 MP retro lens. For selfies, the phone packs in an 8 MP front shooter that is housed within the front notch.

The C12 is slightly less capable with a triple-lens rear camera setup. That includes a 13 MP primary lens, a 2 MP B&W lens along with another 2 MP lens for macro shots. For selfies, you get a 5 MP front shooter housed within the front notch.

Realme Buds Classic:

Meanwhile, Realme also took the opportunity to launch a new wired earphone named Realme Buds Classic. The biggest USP of the new earphone happen to be its 14.2 mm large bass driver and comes with a microphone and in-line button controls. The earphone is priced Rs. 399. Color options include white and black.

Availability:

Both the phones are going to be available from Flipkart and Realme.com. However, the C12 will be the first to go off the block, with the sale starting Aug. 24 while the C15 will be available beginning Aug. 27, from 12 noon on both occasions. Offline available of the C12 and C15 starts Aug. 31 and Sept. 3 respectively.

With the Buds Classic, sale starts Aug. 24, 12 PM onwards from Amazon.in and Realme.com