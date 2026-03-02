Dell 14 Plus DB14255 Review: The New AI Performance King?

Laptops are changing as we move into a period where artificial intelligence determines how we work and create. The Dell 14 Plus DB14255 represents a major shift for the brand in India, moving away from traditional setups to embrace the latest hardware from AMD. I spent extensive time with the Ice Blue model, testing its claims of long endurance and intelligent performance in real-world Indian conditions, from humid outdoor cafes to air-conditioned offices. This device targets professionals and creators who need a portable machine that does not require a constant connection to a wall outlet.

Key Takeaways

The AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor provides a dedicated NPU capable of 50 TOPS for local AI tasks.

Battery life is a major highlight, reaching up to 20 hours on specific configurations during local video playback.

The 14-inch FHD+ display uses a 16:10 aspect ratio which gives more vertical space for reading and coding.

Built with recycled aluminum and steel, the laptop meets EPEAT Gold and MIL-STD-810H standards for durability.

Charging is fast with ExpressCharge, filling the battery to 80 percent in about 60 minutes.

Design and Portability

The Ice Blue color is a nice change from the standard silver or black laptops. It has a neutral, professional look with rounded edges that make it comfortable to carry under your arm. At a starting weight of 1.52 kg, it is light enough for a daily commute on the metro or a bus. The chassis feels rigid because it uses high-quality materials like aluminum.

One small but useful design feature is the 180-degree hinge. It allows the screen to lay completely flat on a desk, which is great for sharing a view with someone sitting across from you. The laptop also passed 17 different MIL-STD-810H tests. This means it was tested for things like high temperature, humidity, and vibration, providing some peace of mind for the long term.

Display and Visual Experience

Dell chose a 16:10 aspect ratio for the screen. For anyone who spends hours writing emails or scrolling through documents, this extra vertical space is a relief because it reduces the need for constant scrolling. My test unit featured the FHD+ resolution with 300 nits of brightness. While 300 nits might seem standard, the anti-glare coating is effective enough for use near windows in bright Indian office environments.

The inclusion of Dolby Vision support helps when watching movies on platforms like Netflix. Colors appear more accurate, and the contrast is better than what I usually see on budget 14-inch panels. For those concerned about eye strain, the hardware-based ComfortView Plus technology is built-in. It limits blue light emissions without making the screen look yellow, which is a common problem with software-only filters.

Performance and AI Architecture

The heart of this laptop is the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series chip. This is not just a standard CPU upgrade. It includes a Neural Processing Unit or NPU designed to handle background tasks like eye contact correction and noise cancellation without draining the main processor. During my use, I noticed that features like Microsoft Studio Effects ran smoothly during long Microsoft Teams calls. The system stayed quiet because the NPU is more power-efficient than a traditional GPU for these specific tasks.

Multitasking feels fluid. I kept over 30 Chrome tabs open while editing a large spreadsheet, and the 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM handled it without any visible slowdown. The high clock speeds of up to 5.0 GHz on the Ryzen AI 7 350 variant mean that heavy applications like Adobe Photoshop open almost instantly. This is a big step up for users who previously relied on bulkier workstations for creative work.

Battery Life and Charging Reality

The claim of 20 hours of battery life is based on local video playback tests. In my actual daily usage, which involves a mix of Wi-Fi browsing, video calls, and document editing, I consistently got between 11 and 13 hours. This is still very good for a Windows laptop. It means I could leave the 65W charger at home for a standard eight-hour workday.

When you do need to plug in, ExpressCharge works as advertised. I managed to get from a nearly dead battery to 80 percent in exactly 59 minutes while the laptop was in sleep mode. This is helpful when you only have a short break between meetings to top up your power. The 65W adapter itself is compact and uses USB-C, so it can also charge your phone or tablet.

Audio and Video Communication

The webcam is an FHD+ sensor that provides a clear image even in less than ideal lighting. It has a mechanical privacy shutter that you can slide closed when you are not on a call. To complement the video, the dual digital microphone array uses AI noise reduction to filter out background sounds like a ceiling fan or distant traffic.

For audio output, the stereo speakers are tuned with Realtek SounzReal and support Dolby Atmos. They are loud enough to fill a small room and have a decent amount of clarity for spoken word content. While they lack the deep bass of larger laptops, they are more than adequate for casual YouTube watching or virtual meetings.

Sustainability and Security

Dell has made a visible effort to include more recycled materials in this model. The aluminum used in the lid and base, and the plastic in the power adapter, all contain recycled content. It is EPEAT Gold certified, which is a high standard for environmental impact.

On the security side, there is a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. It works with Windows Hello for fast logins. The internal Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip adds a layer of hardware security to help protect your data from unauthorized access.

Key Product Specifications

Model Number: Dell 14 Plus DB14255.

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 (8 cores, up to 5.0 GHz) or AI 5 340 (6 cores, up to 4.8 GHz).

NPU Performance: Up to 50 TOPS.

Graphics: AMD Radeon 860M or 840M Graphics.

Memory: 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x (7500 MT/s) onboard.

Storage: 512GB to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Display: 14-inch FHD+ (1920×1200) or QHD+ (2560×1600), 300 nits, ComfortView Plus.

Battery: 4-cell 64 Whr with 65W USB-C adapter.

Connectivity: MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Weight: Starting at 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs).

Dimensions: 14.00mm to 16.95mm height, 314mm width, 226.15mm depth.

Price: Starts at INR 76,940 in India.

Verdict

The Dell 14 Plus DB14255 is a reliable choice for the Indian market, especially for users who value endurance and portable power. The shift to AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors gives it a unique advantage in handling new AI software features without killing the battery. While the limited HDMI port and non-expandable RAM are drawbacks for power users, the overall package of build quality, display height, and fast charging makes it a strong contender in the premium segment. It feels like a machine built for the current hybrid work era.

FAQs

Q1: What color options are available for the Dell 14 Plus?

A1: The laptop is available in a neutral Ice Blue color which includes a tone-on-tone keyboard.

Q2: Can the Dell 14 Plus charge my other devices?

A2: Yes, the laptop comes with a 65W USB-C adapter, and the two USB-C ports on the device support Power Delivery.

Q3: Is the memory upgradable on this model?

A3: No, the LPDDR5x memory is onboard and cannot be changed after purchase. It is available in 16GB or 32GB configurations.

Q4: Does it support the latest Wi-Fi standard?

A4: Yes, it is equipped with MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 for fast and reliable internet connectivity.

Q5: How long is the warranty for Indian customers?

A5: Standard warranty details can be found on Dell’s website, and they offer premium support services like Dell Care Premium for 24/7 expert assistance.