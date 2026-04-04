Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?

The Indian market for budget smartphones is highly competitive, with many companies offering similar features. For the last two weeks I have been using the black color variant of AI+ Pulse 2 smartphone. The phone costs Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The Pulse 2 attempts to create the right balance between a large battery and a smooth display. To test the phone, I performed everyday tasks like browsing and using the camera in different light settings. From my observations, this phone is a good fit for consumers looking for a smartphone to primarily use for basic communication and for basic social media use.

Key Takeaways:

Two days of regular usage is made possible with the 6000mAh battery.

Scrolling and animations on the screen are much smoother with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Social media photos are easily captured with the 50MP rear camera.

Fast and easy access to the phone is possible with the side mounted fingerprint sensor.

Protection against water and dust is possible with the IP64 rating.

A simple and clean user experience is offered with the Android 16 and NxtQuantum OS.

Design and Build Quality

Taking the AI+ Pulse 2 out of the box, the first thing that struck me was the build quality. It has a weight of 193 grams, which seems a little on the high side, but makes sense for a large battery phone. The Black version has a matte back. I find this back finish good as it does show as many fingerprints as possible and smudges. 8.5mm thickness means it slides into my grip, and I find it easy to hold during long bus rides when I was reading the news.

The right side has the power button which also does fingerprint sensing. I find this to be quick and precise. Slightly above that power button are the volume rocker buttons. On the left side is the SIM 1, SIM 2, and micro-SD card slot. I also like the ability to have either a second SIM, or have more storage, without compromise. On the bottom edge is a 3.5mm audio jack, microphone, and USB type C connector. The mainly plastic build seems to be tough. It has survived a minor drop from my coffee table without any scratches.

Display and Visual Experience

The 6.75-inch screen is quite huge. The type of screen used is an IPS LCD. The screen resolution is 720 x 1600 pixels. This is HD Plus screen quality. A screen with this quality is not as sharp as a Full HD screen. However, it is good enough to watch YouTube videos or browse Instagram. Having a 120Hz refresh rate is awesome for a phone at this price point. Scrolling through my contacts and settings was very smooth. This refresh rate is better than the standard 60Hz screens used on other budget phones.

I always used the phone indoors and the screen visibility was clear at all times. I do not like the fact that when I am using the phone outside, I always have to set the screen brightness to the max to read texts. The color quality could have been better, though I must say they are not horrible. I watched some trailers for some of the upcoming movies and I must admit, it was a good experience watching it. The phone has good enough viewing angles that I could watch a video with a friend who was sitting next to me.

Performance and Daily Usage

For a week, I used the 4/64 GB model of the AI+ Pulse 2 as my primary smartphone. The processor used is an octa-core Unisoc T7250. In my experience, the device was capable of completing all the functions of a smartphone. I was able to open attended to a conversation on WhatsApp, switch to the Chrome browser, then move to a banking application. The 4 GB of RAM seems adequate for standard multitasking. The smartphone remained cool to the touch during my hour-long use of Google Maps to navigate to the location of a new cafe.

This phone is only capable of playing casual games. I played Candy Crush and Subway Surfers. They ran perfectly. I even played a light version of a well-known battle game. It had frame drops on low settings when there were many players on screen. This device is not made for big gaming, it’s perfect for someone who just wants a phone with good stability for social media and work. The 64GB of storage is good for a decent number of apps, and for my music and photos I used a memory card.

Camera and Photo Quality

Let us start with the 50MP main camera on the back of the phone. I took some pictures in the morning at a local park. I was able to get some pictures with nice colors and lots of detail for posting on WhatsApp. The AI features know how to differentiate sceneries such plants or photos and adjust the settings accordingly. I was able to notice the focus was quick and easy when there was lots of light, I just had to be careful to keep the phone still to get a sharp shot.

When there is low light, I find the camera quality degrades. I find the photos are soft and a bit grainy. There is a night mode, but and it helps a bit, but it is still a night mode and night mode photos do not look like photos taken in the day.

I find the 8MP front camera is a upgrade. I used it for some video calls, and the quality was really good. My friends told me they could see me even though I was indoors and with not too much light. I think it great for people who take a few photos and do lots of video calls.

Battery Life and Charging Speed

A 6000mAh battery is an obvious selling feature and means I will not have to charge the device on a daily basis. I charged the device to 100% on Monday morning and I’ve used the device for talking, a bit of internet browsing, and listening to podcasts and I still have 30% battery left on Tuesday evening. I can imagine that some light users may not have to charge the device for three days.

I noticed the device supports 18W charging, but the box comes with a 10W charger, and that is going to slow down the lightning charging. The device does have a very large battery, and I charged the device from emptied to fully charged in a little over 3 hours. I recommend charging the device is at night and not to touch the device for a minimum of the next two days. The device does use a Type-C charging cable, which is standard, so I do not think we will get reverse charging for this price.

Software and User Interface

AI+ Pulse 2 comes with Android 16 and NxtQuantum OS. I think the NxtQuantum OS is very clean. There is almost no additional software that I didn’t want, which is nice considering most budget phones are loaded with ads and unwanted software. The user interface is configurated, and I can quickly locate the settings in the menu. NxtQuantum OS is a software made in India that is mostly focused on user’s privacy.

I like the fast menu and the simple icons. The software is light; that’s the reason the phone is very responsive. The phone has smart features like the Google Gemini that can help with a few tasks. The company will be offering a year of software updates and 3 years of security updates. This is excellent for a phone in 7,999 rupees because it keeps the phone secured for a very long time.

Key Product Specification:

Processor: Unisoc T7250 Octa Core 1.8 GHz

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Display: 6.75-inch IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 resolution

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Rear Camera: 50MP Main sensor with LED flash

Front Camera: 8MP Selfie lens

Battery: 6000mAh Lithium Polymer

Charging: 18W support with 10W charger included

Software: Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS

Weight: 193 grams

Protection: IP64 Dust and Water resistance

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS

Verdict

For budget consumers in India, the AI+ Pulse 2 is a great value option. At a price point of 7,999 rupees, the AI+ Pulse 2 offers the fundamental features that offer consumers a decent experience. The large battery guarantees that consumers don’t have to worry about running out of battery. The smooth 120Hz display is a pleasant surprise at this price point and offers a better experience than most competitors. While the camera lacks features and the battery charging speed is slow, these are clear tradeoffs that consumers are likely to make for this price.

In my opinion, the Black variant looks the most professional and feels the most solid in my hand. I’d consider it one of the better choices for both students and as a dependable secondary phone. The phone performs all standard daily tasks effortlessly, and I find the uncluttered software refreshing. If you need a phone that maintains good battery health and performs seamlessly for social media, the AI+ Pulse 2 performs exceedingly well in the Indian market.

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