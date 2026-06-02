Dell Launches Thinnest XPS 13 and New Alienware OLED Gaming Monitors at Computex

At the Computex 2026 event, Dell and its gaming brand Alienware announce a major hardware refresh featuring the thinnest XPS 13 laptop to date and four new gaming monitors. The announcement includes the Alienware AW3926QW, the first 39-inch 5K OLED display built with RGB stripe technology. The product line also brings a 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide monitor and two LCD panels. For the laptop segment, Dell introduces an ultra-portable XPS 13 designed for students and young professionals.

Key Takeaways

The new XPS 13 weighs just 1kg and features a 12.75mm thin chassis.

Every XPS 13 includes a 2.5K touchscreen, Wi-Fi 7, and a backlit keyboard.

Alienware debuts a 39-inch 5K OLED monitor capable of up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

The Alienware display lineup features a dual-mode system allowing 165Hz at 5K or 330Hz at 1080p resolutions.

Alienware OLED Displays Alienware celebrates its 30th anniversary in October. In honor of the occasion, the company introduces four monitors. The flagship model is the AW3926QW, a 39-inch 5K OLED screen with a 1500R curve. This monitor uses RGB stripe tandem OLED technology, stacking red, green, and blue elements to achieve 1,300 nits of peak brightness without compromising color accuracy. It supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Dolby Vision for better visual contrast. The AW3926QW provides a dual-mode feature, letting users switch between a 5K resolution at 165Hz for visual detail and a 1080p resolution at 330Hz for competitive gaming. The device includes DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 FRL, and USB-C connectivity with 90W power delivery. The monitor also has a built-in KVM switch, enabling users to control multiple systems with a single keyboard and mouse.

The company also updates its 34-inch ultrawide segment with the AW3426DW. This model upgrades to a five-stack Penta Tandem QD-OLED design. It offers a 280Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. A new anti-reflective coating reduces glare by 30 percent for better visibility in bright rooms. Two additional 240Hz QHD LCD curved monitors join the release to provide lower-priced options. Dell will share global pricing closer to the launch dates.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop Dell targets the new XPS 13 at young professionals and students needing a lightweight machine. Weighing 1kg and measuring 12.75mm thick, it is the lightest model in the XPS series. The CNC aluminum chassis houses a 13.4-inch 2.5K LCD touch screen covering 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The screen uses variable refresh rate technology, adjusting between 30Hz and 120Hz to conserve battery. This allows the laptop to stream video for up to 17 hours. For connectivity, Intel Wi-Fi 7 is included as a standard feature, allowing fast data speeds for web browsing and media consumption.

Internal components include Intel Core Series 3 or the upcoming Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. Buyers can configure the device with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1TB of storage. A dual-fan thermal system manages heat during regular use. The laptop is available in Sky and Storm color finishes.

FAQs

Q1. What is the refresh rate of the Alienware AW3926QW monitor?

A1. The AW3926QW features a dual-mode design, offering a 165Hz refresh rate at 5K resolution and a 330Hz refresh rate at 1080p resolution.

Q2. How much does the new Dell XPS 13 weigh?

A2. The new Dell XPS 13 weighs 1kg and has a thickness of 12.75mm, making it the lightest XPS model available.

Q3. What processors are available in the new XPS 13?

A3. The laptop runs on Intel Core Series 3 processors, with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 options becoming available after the initial launch.

Q4. What is the peak brightness of the new Alienware OLED monitors?

A4. Both the 39-inch AW3926QW and the 34-inch AW3426DW OLED monitors reach up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness.