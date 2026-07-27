News

TecSox Launches Prime Smart Projector in India at Rs 10000

TecSox launches its Prime Smart Projector in India for Rs 10000 featuring Android 11, 4K decoding, Wi-Fi 6, and a 180 degree rotatable design.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
TecSox Launches Prime Smart Projector

TecSox, an Indian consumer technology brand, launched its Prime Smart Projector in India on July 24, 2026, priced at Rs 10,000. The portable projector runs on Android 11 and offers 4K video decoding alongside a 180-degree rotatable design that allows projection on walls or ceilings. It aims to offer a complete home entertainment option for watching movies, streaming sports, playing games, and hosting business presentations.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Price: Retails at Rs 10,000 in the Indian market.
  • Operating System: Features built-in Android 11 with native OTT streaming applications.
  • Visual Performance: Includes 4K video decoding with 1080P input compatibility and auto image correction.
  • Flexible Hardware: Features a 180-degree rotatable body for wall and ceiling projection.
  • Wireless Features: Equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth support, and Android/iOS screen mirroring.

Operating System and Display Capabilities

The TecSox Prime Smart Projector operates directly on Android 11. This built-in operating system lets users download and open video applications straight from the device. Viewers can access platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube without connecting an external media stick.

On the image front, the projector uses 4K video decoding to process clear visuals and vivid colors. The unit accepts 1080P video inputs as well, making it compatible with standard playback hardware. To simplify daily setup, TecSox added an intelligent auto image correction function. This feature automatically aligns the projected image frame so users spend less time setting up the device.

Rotatable Body and Connectivity Features

A main hardware element of the Prime Smart Projector is its 180-degree rotatable body. This construction lets users direct the projection lens toward vertical walls, angled surfaces, or straight onto the ceiling. The flexibility helps users create custom viewing angles in bedrooms, outdoor venues, or office spaces.

For wireless networking, the projector contains dual-band Wi-Fi 6 hardware. Wi-Fi 6 provides faster transfer speeds and lower network latency, keeping streaming playback smooth across busy home networks. Integrated Bluetooth connectivity enables pairing with external sound systems, headphones, or control accessories. The system also supports wireless screen mirroring from Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

Design and Market Focus

TecSox built the device with a lightweight, compact body that users can carry while traveling. The simple plug-and-play setup works with minimal cables, fitting easily into homes, hostels, or travel bags.

Puneet Gulati, Founder and Promoter of TecSox, stated that the product brings together smart software and adaptable hardware to make big-screen entertainment accessible for everyday viewing, learning, and working needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the official price of the TecSox Prime Smart Projector in India?

A1. The TecSox Prime Smart Projector costs Rs 10,000 in India.

Q2. Does the TecSox Prime Smart Projector require a separate media streaming device?

A2. No, it runs on Android 11 with built-in streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube.

Q3. Can users project video onto a ceiling with this projector?

A3. Yes, the projector has a 180-degree rotatable design that projects images onto walls and ceilings.

Q4. What wireless connection options come with the projector?

A4. The device includes dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and screen mirroring support for iOS and Android devices.

Q5. Does the TecSox Prime Smart Projector support 4K playback?

A5. The projector features 4K video decoding and supports 1080P video input sources.

Consistent Infosystems Launches AAGO ProMag 10000mAh Power Bank in India
boAt Launches Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Headphones in India at Rs 4,999
Samsung Introduces Smart Eyewear Running Android XR and Google Gemini
Meta Rolls Out Direct iPad Registration, Vehicle Screen Calling, and PDF Tools on WhatsApp
boAt Partners With Hip Hop Reality Show Legacy To Support Budding Artists
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Consistent Infosystems Launches AAGO ProMag 10000mAh Power Bank in India Consistent Infosystems Launches AAGO ProMag 10000mAh Power Bank in India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?

Latest News

realme launches C100x 4G with massive 8000mAh battery in India
realme launches C100x 4G with massive 8000mAh battery in India
By Mahak Aggarwal
realme Launches NARZO 100x 5G With 8000mAh
realme Launches NARZO 100x 5G With 8000mAh Battery in India
By Vishal Jain
vivo India Launches T5 Lite 5G Smartphone with Large Battery and Fast Charging
vivo India Launches T5 Lite 5G Smartphone with Large Battery and Fast Charging
By Lakshmi Narayanan
JSW MG Motor India introduces MG ADAPT platform for multi energy vehicles
JSW MG Motor India introduces MG ADAPT platform for multi energy vehicles
By Gauri
Samsung Launches Music Studio Speakers Series in India
Samsung Launches Music Studio Speakers Series in India
By Aditi Sharma
Samsung launches new 990 SSD in India
Samsung launches new 990 SSD in India with faster speeds and better power efficiency
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like