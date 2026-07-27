TecSox Launches Prime Smart Projector in India at Rs 10000

TecSox, an Indian consumer technology brand, launched its Prime Smart Projector in India on July 24, 2026, priced at Rs 10,000. The portable projector runs on Android 11 and offers 4K video decoding alongside a 180-degree rotatable design that allows projection on walls or ceilings. It aims to offer a complete home entertainment option for watching movies, streaming sports, playing games, and hosting business presentations.

Key Takeaways

Price : Retails at Rs 10,000 in the Indian market.

: Retails at Rs 10,000 in the Indian market. Operating System : Features built-in Android 11 with native OTT streaming applications.

: Features built-in Android 11 with native OTT streaming applications. Visual Performance : Includes 4K video decoding with 1080P input compatibility and auto image correction.

: Includes 4K video decoding with 1080P input compatibility and auto image correction. Flexible Hardware : Features a 180-degree rotatable body for wall and ceiling projection.

: Features a 180-degree rotatable body for wall and ceiling projection. Wireless Features: Equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth support, and Android/iOS screen mirroring.

Operating System and Display Capabilities

The TecSox Prime Smart Projector operates directly on Android 11. This built-in operating system lets users download and open video applications straight from the device. Viewers can access platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube without connecting an external media stick.

On the image front, the projector uses 4K video decoding to process clear visuals and vivid colors. The unit accepts 1080P video inputs as well, making it compatible with standard playback hardware. To simplify daily setup, TecSox added an intelligent auto image correction function. This feature automatically aligns the projected image frame so users spend less time setting up the device.

Rotatable Body and Connectivity Features

A main hardware element of the Prime Smart Projector is its 180-degree rotatable body. This construction lets users direct the projection lens toward vertical walls, angled surfaces, or straight onto the ceiling. The flexibility helps users create custom viewing angles in bedrooms, outdoor venues, or office spaces.

For wireless networking, the projector contains dual-band Wi-Fi 6 hardware. Wi-Fi 6 provides faster transfer speeds and lower network latency, keeping streaming playback smooth across busy home networks. Integrated Bluetooth connectivity enables pairing with external sound systems, headphones, or control accessories. The system also supports wireless screen mirroring from Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

Design and Market Focus

TecSox built the device with a lightweight, compact body that users can carry while traveling. The simple plug-and-play setup works with minimal cables, fitting easily into homes, hostels, or travel bags.

Puneet Gulati, Founder and Promoter of TecSox, stated that the product brings together smart software and adaptable hardware to make big-screen entertainment accessible for everyday viewing, learning, and working needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the official price of the TecSox Prime Smart Projector in India?

A1. The TecSox Prime Smart Projector costs Rs 10,000 in India.

Q2. Does the TecSox Prime Smart Projector require a separate media streaming device?

A2. No, it runs on Android 11 with built-in streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube.

Q3. Can users project video onto a ceiling with this projector?

A3. Yes, the projector has a 180-degree rotatable design that projects images onto walls and ceilings.

Q4. What wireless connection options come with the projector?

A4. The device includes dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and screen mirroring support for iOS and Android devices.

Q5. Does the TecSox Prime Smart Projector support 4K playback?

A5. The projector features 4K video decoding and supports 1080P video input sources.