Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Sells for Effective Price of INR1,03,300 on Flipkart and Amazon

Apple’s top-tier smartphone, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, is currently available at an effective price of ₹1,03,300 across major Indian e-commerce platforms including Flipkart and Amazon. The base 256GB storage model launched in India at a retail price of ₹1,49,900. Buyers can lower the acquisition cost by up to ₹44,600 by combining flat platform price cuts, specific bank card discounts, and trade-in values for eligible older handsets.

Key Takeaways

The base 256GB edition of Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at a direct selling price of ₹1,47,900 on Flipkart and ₹1,43,990 on Amazon.

Buyers can reduce the effective price to ₹1,03,300 on Flipkart through a combination of trade-in benefits and select bank cards.

Flipkart offers up to ₹35,600 exchange credit for an iPhone 16 along with a ₹9,000 instant discount on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

The handset features a 6.9-inch OLED display, an Apple A19 processor, a triple 48-megapixel camera setup, and Ceramic Shield 2 protection.

Price Breakdown and Offer Terms

On Flipkart, the 256GB model carries a listing price of ₹1,47,900, down ₹2,000 from its ₹1,49,900 official launch tag. Buyers holding a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card qualify for an instant ₹9,000 reduction. Trading in a working base-variant iPhone 16 in good condition yields an exchange rebate up to ₹35,600. When buyers apply both benefits, the final amount drops to ₹1,03,300.

Amazon India offers an upfront discount of ₹5,910, pricing the phone directly at ₹1,43,990 before additional payment and trade-in incentives. The phone comes in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver color choices.

Hardware and Camera Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch OLED Super Retina XDR screen with a 2868×1320 pixel resolution, a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness. The chassis measures 8.75mm in thickness, weighs 231 grams, and carries an IP68 rating for water resistance up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. It includes a customizable Action button and a dedicated capacitive Camera Control sensor.

Under the hood, the device runs on Apple’s six-core A19 chip and packs a 4,823mAh battery. The rear optical setup consists of three 48-megapixel cameras: a primary f/1.78 wide sensor with second-generation sensor-shift stabilization, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto camera offering 8x optical-quality zoom and 40x digital reach. An 18-megapixel Center Stage camera sits on the front for selfies and video calls.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the lowest effective price of iPhone 17 Pro Max on Flipkart?

A1. The effective price drops to ₹1,03,300 for the 256GB variant when buyers combine bank and exchange offers.

Q2. Which bank card offers the highest discount on this purchase?

A2. The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card provides an instant discount of up to ₹9,000 on the purchase.

Q3. How much exchange value is available for an old iPhone 16?

A3. Flipkart provides up to ₹35,600 in trade-in value for an eligible iPhone 16 in working condition.

Q4. What is the upfront price of iPhone 17 Pro Max on Amazon?

A4. Amazon lists the phone at ₹1,43,990 without requiring an exchange trade-in.