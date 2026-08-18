Motorola Launches Moto Pad 70 in India with 5G Connectivity and Built-in AI Tools

Motorola has expanded its tablet lineup in India with the official release of the Moto Pad 70, priced at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The device focuses on productivity and mobile connectivity, featuring built-in 5G network support, Google Gemini AI capabilities, and a bundled stylus. Buyers can get an instant bank discount of Rs 4,000 during initial sales on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and offline retail stores, bringing the effective purchase price down to Rs 29,999.

Key Takeaways

Priced at Rs 33,999 (effective Rs 29,999 with bank offers) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Features a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with 90Hz refresh rate and quad speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos.

Bundles the Moto Pen stylus in the retail box with dedicated AI Writing Tools and Google Gemini integration.

Runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and supports 5G network bands.

Houses a 10,200mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging support.

Design and Display Specifications

The Moto Pad 70 comes in an all-metal chassis measuring 6.29mm in thickness and weighing 530 grams, finished in the Pantone Titan Sea Angel shade. The tablet sports a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 2.5K resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 96 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and peak brightness levels up to 800 nits. It holds TÜV Rheinland eye protection certification. For media consumption, the unit incorporates four speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning and Hi-Res audio certification.

Hardware Performance and AI Capabilities

Under the hood, the Moto Pad 70 operates on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage stands at 256GB, with expansion supported up to 2TB using a microSD card slot. The tablet runs Android 16 out of the box.

Motorola incorporates several productivity software tools, including Circle to Search with Google, AI Notes, and AI Writing Tools that summarize, rephrase, and generate text. The bundled Moto Pen supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, palm rejection, and tilt detection for writing and sketching. Motorola Smart Connect software allows cross-device file sharing and screen streaming with compatible PCs and phones.

Battery Life, Cameras, and Connectivity

A 10,200mAh battery powers the Moto Pad 70, delivering up to 13 hours of continuous video playback. The package includes a 68W TurboPower wall adapter that adds up to two hours of backup with a 10-minute charge.

For optics and video calls, the tablet includes a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor. Connectivity options consist of 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. An optional magnetic Moto Folio keyboard is available for users needing a laptop-style workflow.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the official price of the Moto Pad 70 in India?

A1. The Moto Pad 70 carries a retail price of Rs 33,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, with an effective launch price of Rs 29,999 after a Rs 4,000 bank discount.

Q2. Does the Moto Pad 70 come with a stylus in the box?

A2. Yes, Motorola bundles the Moto Pen stylus inside the retail package at no extra cost.

Q3. What processor powers the Moto Pad 70?

A3. The tablet runs on the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with 8GB RAM.

Q4. What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the Moto Pad 70?

A4. It features a 10,200mAh battery that supports 68W fast wired charging.

Q5. Does the Moto Pad 70 support cellular 5G SIM cards?

A5. Yes, the device includes native 5G cellular network support alongside Wi-Fi connectivity.