Testing audio gear requires putting it through the grind of daily life. For the past few weeks, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 have been my primary earbuds. From long metro commutes to GGSIPU for my final-year law lectures to typing out video scripts for Tech Bharat late into the night, I wore them constantly. Priced at ₹3,299 in India, these earbuds enter a highly competitive budget audio market. OnePlus packed them with a 12mm audio driver, real-time active noise cancellation, and Bluetooth 6.1 technology. I evaluated how these specifications translate into actual daily usage.

Key Takeaways

Priced at ₹3,299 in India offering strong value for budget buyers.

Battery life extends up to 54 hours without active noise cancellation turned on.

Equipped with the latest Bluetooth 6.1 standard and dual-device connection.

Bass-heavy sound signature tailored for Indian music preferences.

Features IP55 dust and water resistance for basic protection during workouts.

Design Comfort and Build Quality

The review unit I received comes in the Astral Teal color. It is a pleasant visual shift from the standard black and white options we usually see. A Stellar Black version exists for those who prefer muted tones. The charging case measures 59.23 by 49.00 by 26.51 mm and weighs 33.9 grams. It feels compact enough to slide into a jeans pocket without bulging or causing discomfort. Opening the retail package reveals the earbuds, the charging case, a Type-C cable, a user manual, safety warranty documents, and a brand sticker.

Each earbud measures 29.56 by 19.69 by 22.63 mm and weighs roughly 4.3 grams. They are lightweight and sit comfortably in the ear canal. OnePlus includes three pairs of silicone ear tips sized small, medium, and large. The medium size comes pre-installed and provided a snug fit for me right out of the box. Finding the right seal is crucial for both bass response and noise isolation. The plastic build feels decent for the price category. I accidentally dropped the case on a concrete sidewalk once and it survived with only a minor scuff on the hinge. The IP55 rating gives peace of mind when wearing them during sweaty gym sessions or light rain showers.

Sound Quality and Audio Performance

Audio output relies on a large 12mm driver unit in each bud. The frequency response ranges from 20 Hz to 20 KHz. Listening to standard pop and hip-hop tracks reveals a heavily bass-forward sound signature. The lower frequencies are punchy and pronounced. This specific tuning appeals directly to a large segment of Indian consumers who enjoy heavy thumping bass in their music.

Mids and vocals remain relatively clear. They sometimes get slightly overshadowed when complex bass lines hit hard in the mix. High frequencies lack a bit of sparkle and detail compared to more expensive models. The earbuds support AAC and SBC audio codecs. High-resolution audio formats like LDAC or aptX are absent here. The volume levels get plenty loud. The driver sensitivity is rated at 122 decibels at 1kHz. The impedance sits at 28 Ohms with a rated power of 5 mW. Keeping the volume slider around 60 percent was usually enough for my listening preferences.

OnePlus includes software features like 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio. These widen the soundstage slightly while watching movies or playing mobile games. The audio feels a bit more spread out around your head. It is a neat addition for casual media consumption but do not expect a high-end surround sound home theater experience.

Noise Cancellation and Call Quality

The active noise cancellation feature is prominently advertised. OnePlus labels it as Pro-level Real-time Active Noise Cancellation. In practical terms, the ANC handles low-frequency rumbles quite well. The drone of a bus engine or the hum of an office air conditioner fades neatly into the background. It struggles slightly with high-pitched noises, keyboard clacking, or sharp human chatter nearby. For a ₹3,299 device, the noise isolation performs above average.

The earbuds feature six microphones in total. This setup allocates three microphones per bud. They use an AI clear call algorithm to filter out background noise during phone calls. I took several calls while standing on noisy street corners. The people on the other end reported hearing my voice clearly without having me shout. Wind noise interference was kept to a minimum. The microphone sensitivity sits at -38 dBV/Pa, which picks up vocal frequencies accurately.

Battery Life and Charging Speeds

Battery endurance is easily the strongest aspect of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4. Each earbud houses a 62 mAh battery while the charging case holds a much larger 530 mAh capacity. With active noise cancellation turned off and volume set at 50 percent, the earbuds lasted roughly 13 hours on a single continuous charge. Including the top-ups from the case, the total playback time stretches to an advertised 54 hours. My testing matched these claims closely. I went days without needing to plug them into a wall outlet.

When using ANC or transparency mode, the power consumption increases. The earbud battery life drops to about 6.5 hours in these modes. The total playback time drops to 27 hours with the case included. Recharging the units is fast. Charging the earbuds from empty to full inside the case takes about 55 minutes. Fully charging both the case and the buds takes around 90 minutes using the included Type-C interface.

Connectivity and Smart Features

The inclusion of Bluetooth 6.1 is surprising in this budget price bracket. The newer Bluetooth protocol helps with power management and connection stability. The wireless connection remained excellent throughout my testing period. I never experienced random audio dropouts within the standard 10-meter effective distance. The supported Bluetooth transmission protocols include BLE, SPP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP.

The earbuds support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. Connecting them to an Android phone or a Windows laptop takes just seconds with a pop-up prompt. Dual-device connection is present and works well. I found it highly practical to connect the buds to my laptop for editing videos and my phone for answering calls at the same time. Switching the audio source between the two devices happened smoothly.

The touch controls on the stems respond accurately to taps and holds. You can customize these touch commands through the companion mobile application. OnePlus also baked in some software extras like AI Translation and an AI Assistant. The AI Translation feature helps read basic text via voice prompts. I rarely used it in daily life, but some users might find it helpful for quick language translations on the go.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 12 mm audio driver

Frequency Response: 20 Hz to 20 KHz

Microphones: 6 microphones total (3 per earbud)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.1 (AAC, SBC codecs)

Battery Capacity: 62 mAh per earbud, 530 mAh charging case

Playback Time (ANC Off): 13 hours earbuds, 54 hours total

Playback Time (ANC On): 6.5 hours earbuds, 27 hours total

Charging Interface: Wired Type-C

Charging Time: 55 minutes for earbuds, 90 minutes for case and earbuds

Water Resistance: IP55 Dust and Water Resistance

Special Features: Real-time ANC, Dual-Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, 3D Spatial Audio

Verdict

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 deliver strong value for buyers strictly adhering to a ₹3,000 budget. They do not offer audiophile-grade sound clarity. They provide a practical, reliable, and long-lasting audio solution. The battery life outlasts most competitors in this bracket. The inclusion of Bluetooth 6.1 and multipoint connectivity makes them highly versatile for users juggling a laptop and a phone simultaneously. If you prioritize heavy bass, reliable call quality, and not having to charge your earbuds every two days, these are a solid purchase. Buyers seeking flat neutral sound reproduction or top-tier noise cancellation will need to spend more money on higher-end alternatives.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Can the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 connect to two devices at the same time?

A1: Yes, they support dual-device connection. You can connect them to a smartphone and a laptop simultaneously and switch the audio source automatically when a call comes in or a video play.

Q2: Do these earbuds support wireless charging?

A2: No, the charging case only supports wired charging via the Type-C interface. A full charge for both the case and earbuds takes about 90 minutes using a standard wall adapter.

Q3: Are the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 good for gaming?

A3: They feature Bluetooth 6.1 and OnePlus Game Sound Spatial Audio. These features help reduce latency and provide decent directional sound for casual mobile gaming. Hardcore competitive gamers might still prefer wired earphones to eliminate all audio delay completely.

Q4: Can I use them in the rain or while working out?

A4: Yes. The earbuds carry an IP55 rating. This means they are protected against dust ingress and low-pressure water jets. They are suitable for sweaty workouts or light rain showers without sustaining damage.

Q5: How good is the active noise cancellation?

A5: The ANC is effective for blocking low-frequency background noises like ceiling fans or engine hums during a commute. It works decently for the price point but will not completely silence loud human voices or sharp high-pitched sounds.