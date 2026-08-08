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Hindware Smart Appliances Launches Enrica BLDC Kitchen Chimney with MaxX Suction in India

Hindware Smart Appliances introduces the Enrica BLDC kitchen chimney with 1600 m3/hr suction power and Smart Auto Clean feature in India.

By Aditi Sharma
5 Min Read
Hindware Smart Appliances Launches Enrica BLDC Kitchen Chimney with MaxX Suction in India

Hindware Smart Appliances has launched its new Enrica BLDC Kitchen Chimney in India to handle heavy smoke, oil grease, and strong smells during daily Indian cooking. Indian cooking often involves deep frying and heavy spice preparation, which creates smoke that can spread to other rooms. The new Enrica BLDC kitchen chimney targets this specific issue by offering a high suction capacity alongside automated maintenance features to keep kitchens fresh.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Hindware Smart Appliances introduced the Enrica BLDC Kitchen Chimney with 1600 m³/hr MaxX Suction capacity.
  • The appliance features Smart Auto Clean heat technology and a tool-free twist-away design for easy cleaning.
  • It comes in three sizes: 60 cm, 75 cm, and 90 cm, with prices starting at INR 42,990.
  • The product includes a 5-year comprehensive warranty and a 15-year motor warranty.
  • Hindware provides a metal housing, metal blower, and a heavy aluminum duct pipe inside the box.

Hindware Smart Appliances Launches Enrica BLDC Kitchen Chimney

Design and Built Quality

Hindware Smart Appliances, a brand known for manufacturing home and kitchen utility products, designed the Enrica BLDC chimney with a focus on long-term performance. The unit features a sleek body topped with a tempered glass hood and a multi-colour digital display that shows active operational settings.

Inside, the chimney relies on a sturdy metal housing and a metal blower motor instead of plastic alternatives. The package also ships with a heavy aluminum duct pipe. Including this duct pipe directly in the sales box removes the need for buyers to purchase third-party piping during installation.

Performance and Smart Features

The main feature of the Enrica BLDC model is its MaxX Suction technology rated at 1600 m³/hr. This air extraction capability pulls away smoke, airborne grease, and odours instantly during intense cooking tasks like deep frying.

To manage internal grease buildup, Hindware added a Smart Auto Clean mechanism. This feature uses targeted heat to melt away oil and grease deposits accumulated inside the internal chamber, which reduces the manual cleaning burden for users. When manual maintenance becomes necessary, the tool-free twist-away construction allows users to detach and refit component parts by hand without using extra tools.

Pricing and Availability

The Enrica BLDC kitchen chimney comes in three distinct size options to fit standard Indian kitchen platforms and cooktops. The base 60 cm variant carries a price tag of INR 42,990. The medium 75 cm size costs INR 44,990, while the largest 90 cm model is available for INR 46,990.

Hindware offers coverage on the appliance, providing a 5-year comprehensive product warranty alongside a 15-year motor warranty for long-term usage assurance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the suction capacity of the Hindware Enrica BLDC Kitchen Chimney?

A1. The Hindware Enrica BLDC Kitchen Chimney features a MaxX Suction capacity rated at 1600 m³/hr to clear smoke and grease.

Q2. What sizes are available for the Hindware Enrica BLDC Chimney and what are their prices?

A2. The chimney is available in three sizes: 60 cm for INR 42,990, 75 cm for INR 44,990, and 90 cm for INR 46,990.

Q3. What warranty does Hindware offer on the Enrica BLDC Kitchen Chimney?

A3. Hindware provides a 5-year comprehensive product warranty along with a 15-year warranty specifically on the motor.

Q4. How does the Smart Auto Clean feature work in this chimney?

A4. The Smart Auto Clean feature uses heat to melt and loosen oil and grease deposits inside the internal chamber, minimizing manual cleaning needs.

Q5. Does the Hindware Enrica BLDC chimney package include an installation duct pipe?

A5. Yes, the product includes a heavy aluminum duct pipe in the box, saving buyers from purchasing ducting separately.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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