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boAt partners with Spotify Premium to offer free subscription with select audio devices

boAt partners with Spotify Premium to offer a 4-month subscription with select audio devices. Get ad-free music, offline downloads, and higher audio quality.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
boAt partners with Spotify Premium to offer free subscription with select audio devices

Gurugram based audio brand boAt has announced a partnership with music streaming platform Spotify Premium to offer bundled subscriptions with select audio products. Under this offer, buyers of eligible boAt devices get a four-month Spotify Premium trial, which includes the first 12 weeks free of cost. The offer allows users to access ad-free music, download songs for offline playback, and stream audio at higher quality settings. To promote this partnership, both companies launched a digital ad campaign featuring artist Chaar Diwari.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • boAt customers buying select audio devices receive a 4-month Spotify Premium offer.
  • The offer provides the first 12 weeks of Spotify Premium for free.
  • Premium perks include ad-free music, offline downloads, and improved sound quality.
  • boAt and Spotify launched the “HALF the Experience” ad campaign starring musician Chaar Diwari to highlight the offer.

boAt partners with Spotify Premium

Partnership Details and Offer Breakdown

boAt, owned by parent company Imagine Marketing Limited, is India’s leading personal audio brand. Spotify is a global audio streaming service that offers millions of songs and podcasts. Through this collaboration, boAt aims to link its hardware lineup directly with Spotify’s paid content features.

The promotion focuses on solving common user pain points like frequent ad interruptions, limited song skips, and low-bitrate streaming. By upgrading to Spotify Premium, users can bypass standard free-tier limits and pair their boAt earphones, headphones, or soundbars with high-bitrate tracks.

Campaign Overview

The launch features a video campaign titled “HALF the Experience”. The film stars Delhi-based musician and producer Chaar Diwari performing at a mock concert where setup elements remain incomplete. The stage set uses half-built backdrops, three-string guitars, and half drum kits to represent the compromised quality of listening to music on basic gear with free streaming ads. The narrative shifts once the listener activates the bundled Spotify Premium subscription on a boAt device, restoring full audio quality and continuous playback.

A boAt spokesperson stated that the goal of the initiative is to combine immersive hardware audio with uninterrupted music streaming for listeners in India.

Company Background

Founded in 2015, boAt expanded from selling basic charging cables to dominating the Indian personal audio and wearables sector. The company relies on its internal research and development facility, boAt Labs, which employs over 100 engineers. According to company figures, boAt manufactured 71% of its product volume locally in India during FY2025, returning to profitability in the same financial year.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the boAt and Spotify Premium offer?

A1. The offer provides a 4-month Spotify Premium subscription, with the first 12 weeks completely free, when you purchase eligible boAt audio products.

Q2. What benefits do you get with Spotify Premium through boAt?

A2. Spotify Premium grants ad-free music playback, offline song downloads, unlimited skips, and higher streaming audio quality compared to the free version.

Q3. Who is the artist featured in the boAt Spotify advertisement?

A3. Musician and music producer Chaar Diwari stars in the “HALF the Experience” campaign film created for this partnership.

Q4. How much of boAt products are manufactured in India?

A4. Imagine Marketing Limited reported that boAt manufactured 71% of its total product units locally in India during FY2025.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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