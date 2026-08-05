LG Launches 2026 AI TV Lineup in India Featuring Massive 115-Inch QNED Display

LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL), the Indian subsidiary of South Korean electronics maker LG Electronics, announced its 2026 AI TV lineup in New Delhi on August 4, 2026. The range focuses heavily on ultra-large displays and Mini LED tech to capture the growing home entertainment market. A massive 292cm (115-inch) QNED evo Mini LED TV serves as the flagship model, making it the largest Mini LED screen offered by the company in India. The new lineup introduces 25 ultra-large models sized 75 inches and above across four display types: QNED evo Mini LED, OLED evo, Micro RGB evo / Mini RGB evo, and Nano 4K UHD. Prices start from Rs 19,990 for entry-level smart models and go up to Rs 12,99,990 for top-tier displays.

Key Takeaways

LG launched 25 ultra-large AI TV models in India across four distinct display technologies.

The flagship 115-inch QNED evo Mini LED screen leads the lineup as LG’s largest Mini LED display in the country.

The OLED evo G6 and C6 models use the new Alpha 11 Dual AI Engine Processor Gen3 for up to 3.9x higher brightness.

Pricing starts at Rs 19,990 for basic 32-inch smart models and reaches Rs 12,99,990 for the 100-inch Micro RGB evo display.

All 2026 models run on webOS 26 with AI features, five years of OS updates, and LG Shield security.

Upgraded Processors and New Display Technologies

The flagship QNED evo Mini LED series uses the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3 on select models. Features include Dynamic QNED Color Pro, Precision Dimming Ultra, and a Motion Booster supporting up to 330Hz.

The OLED evo range includes the G6 and C6 models, which carry the Alpha 11 Dual AI Engine Processor Gen3 and Hyper Radiant Color Technology. These TVs deliver up to 3.9 times higher brightness compared to standard OLED screens. They support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 4K resolution at 165Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and NVIDIA G-Sync.

LG also introduced its Micro RGB evo (MRGB96) and Mini RGB evo (MRGB85) LCD displays. TÜV Rheinland certified these models for High Purity RGB Spectrum Display. The 100-inch Micro RGB evo model features Triple 100% Color Coverage covering BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB color spaces.

For entry-level buyers, the Nano 4K UHD series offers sizes up to 98 inches with an Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen9. Budget options in the LB65 series start at 32 inches, equipped with an Alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 and Dolby Atmos support.

Smart Platform and Pricing Details

The webOS 26 operating system powers the 2026 lineup. It offers AI Voice ID for individual user profile loading, AI Concierge for content recommendations, and integrated search options using Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot. Security is handled by LG Shield encryption technology. The platform includes LG Channels with over 150 free live channels and LG Gaming Portal for cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The lineup comes with diverse price points across series:

QNED evo Mini LED: Starts at Rs 52,990 (Sizes: 43 to 115 inches)

Starts at Rs 52,990 (Sizes: 43 to 115 inches) OLED evo G6: Starts at Rs 2,14,990 (Sizes: 55 to 97 inches)

Starts at Rs 2,14,990 (Sizes: 55 to 97 inches) OLED evo C6: Starts at Rs 1,19,990 (Sizes: 42 to 83 inches)

Starts at Rs 1,19,990 (Sizes: 42 to 83 inches) OLED B6: Starts at Rs 1,47,490 (Sizes: 55 and 65 inches)

Starts at Rs 1,47,490 (Sizes: 55 and 65 inches) Micro RGB evo (MRGB96): Priced at Rs 12,99,990 (100-inch size)

Priced at Rs 12,99,990 (100-inch size) Mini RGB evo (MRGB85): Starts at Rs 1,28,990 (Sizes: 55 to 86 inches)

Starts at Rs 1,28,990 (Sizes: 55 to 86 inches) Nano 4K UHD: Starts at Rs 38,990 (Sizes: 43 to 98 inches)

Starts at Rs 38,990 (Sizes: 43 to 98 inches) Smart AI TV (LB65): Starts at Rs 19,990 (Sizes: 32 and 43 inches)

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the screen size of LG’s largest 2026 QNED Mini LED TV in India?

A1. The largest model in the QNED evo Mini LED lineup features a massive 292cm (115-inch) screen.

Q2. What is the starting price of LG’s 2026 AI TV range in India?

A2. The 2026 AI TV range starts at Rs 19,990 for the 32-inch Smart AI TV (LB65 model).

Q3. Which processor powers the flagship 2026 LG OLED evo G6 TV?

A3. The OLED evo G6 uses the Alpha 11 Dual AI Engine Processor Gen3.

Q4. Does the new LG webOS platform offer software update support?

A4. Yes, LG provides software updates for five years through its webOS program.