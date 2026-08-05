BSH Expands Premium Small Home Appliances Range in India Target 20 Percent Growth

BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, announced an expanded lineup of Bosch and Siemens Small Domestic Appliances (SDA) on August 4, 2026, in Mumbai. The announcement forms part of the group’s long-term strategy for India after the country became an independent region within BSH’s global organization earlier in 2026. BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian company selling kitchen and household devices, while BSH Hausgeräte GmbH functions as the global parent firm under the Bosch Group. The Indian small appliance market currently stands at around Rs 40,000 crore and grows at 8 to 9 percent every year. BSH wants to achieve approximately 20 percent compound annual growth rate in its small home appliance division over the next five years.

Key Takeaways

BSH expands its Bosch and Siemens small domestic appliance range across India.

The company targets 20 percent annual growth in its small appliance business over five years.

India now operates as an independent region inside BSH’s global structure.

New Bosch offerings include mixer grinders, air fryers, induction cooktops, and safety-focused gas stoves.

Siemens introduced its EQ700 fully automatic coffee machine featuring smart brewing tech.

The market expansion covers several kitchen appliances across food preparation, cooking, coffee, and home care categories. Company leaders pointed out that consumer demands in India are shifting toward healthy cooking, home coffee systems, and connected kitchen devices. Saif Khan, Managing Director and CEO of BSH Home Appliances India, stated that raising India to an independent regional status reflects its position in global growth goals through 2030.

New Bosch Small Appliances Lineup

BSH showcased multiple new products under the Bosch brand:

Bosch PureMixx Plus Mixer Grinder with Food Processor : Integrates over 40 food preparation functions into one setup. It kneads dough for 100 rotis in 10 minutes, chops 2 kg of vegetables in under a minute, and prepares a 1 kg salad plate in less than 60 seconds.

: Integrates over 40 food preparation functions into one setup. It kneads dough for 100 rotis in 10 minutes, chops 2 kg of vegetables in under a minute, and prepares a 1 kg salad plate in less than 60 seconds. Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder : Features Stone Pounding Technology and Active Flow Breaker to keep authentic flavors. It uses a 1000W double ball-bearing copper motor reaching 24,000 RPM, fitted with metal couplers and a 60-minute motor rating.

: Features Stone Pounding Technology and Active Flow Breaker to keep authentic flavors. It uses a 1000W double ball-bearing copper motor reaching 24,000 RPM, fitted with metal couplers and a 60-minute motor rating. Bosch Crispmaxx Air Fryer Range : Uses up to 95 percent less oil for healthier cooking.

: Uses up to 95 percent less oil for healthier cooking. Bosch TrueSafe Indi Induction Cooktop : Upcoming model featuring surge protection and fast heating setups.

: Upcoming model featuring surge protection and fast heating setups. Bosch TrueSafe Gas Stove: Upcoming launch introducing a patent-filed Safe Lock Mechanism for consumer safety.

Siemens Premium Coffee Machine

Alongside the Bosch devices, BSH showcased the Siemens EQ700 iAroma Fully Automatic Coffee Machine. The unit features a 5-inch iSelect touchscreen, personalized aroma controls, and Home Connect compatibility. It can prepare up to 41 distinct coffee options.

BSH currently operates 37 factories worldwide and generated approximately EUR 15 billion in turnover during 2025. The firm aims to use its expanding retail setup and local production capabilities to gain a larger share of India’s premium small appliance market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is BSH Home Appliances’ target growth rate in India for small appliances?

A1. BSH aims for a compound annual growth rate of around 20 percent in its Indian small domestic appliances segment over the next five years.

Q2. How big is the small domestic appliances market in India?

A2. The Indian small domestic appliances market is estimated at roughly Rs 40,000 crore and expands at 8 to 9 percent annually.

Q3. What features does the Bosch PureMixx Plus offer?

A3. The Bosch PureMixx Plus provides over 40 food preparation functions, including kneading dough for 100 rotis in 10 minutes and chopping 2 kg of vegetables in under a minute.

Q4. What safety feature does the new Bosch TrueSafe Gas Stove include?

A4. The upcoming Bosch TrueSafe Gas Stove includes a patent-filed Safe Lock Mechanism built for improved household safety.