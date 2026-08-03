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KRAFTON India Releases New Druvaen X Suits in BGMI 4.5 Update Featuring Free Gameplay Upgrades

KRAFTON India introduces three Druvaen 7-Star X-Suits in BGMI 4.5. Players can now earn exclusive upgrades through match gameplay until September 30, 2026.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
KRAFTON India Launches Three New Druvaen X-Suits in BGMI 4.5 Season

KRAFTON India announced the release of the new Druvaen X-Suit Collection for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) as part of the 4.5 season update. The event runs from August 1 to September 30, 2026, offering players a unique way to upgrade their outfits. Unlike previous releases where progression relied on in-game spending, this update introduces a gameplay-driven upgrade system. Players can unlock specific evolution materials simply by playing matches and spending time on the battlefield. KRAFTON India is the publisher behind BGMI, a battle royale mobile game that has reached over 260 million downloads across the country.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Three New Suits: The update adds the Verdant Druvaen, Pyre Druvaen, and Frost Druvaen 7-Star X-Suits to BGMI.
  • Play-to-Upgrade System: Players earn special evolution materials through match time rather than direct store purchases.
  • New Weapon Skin: The Naturespirit Growth ACE32 (Level 7) upgradable firearm skin joins the collection.
  • Event Timeline: The Druvaen lineup is active in the game from August 1 through September 30, 2026.

The central highlight of this event is the addition of three 7-Star X-Suits sharing the elemental theme of the Druvaen bloodline: Verdant Druvaen, Pyre Druvaen, and Frost Druvaen. Each suit brings a distinct appearance, allowing players to stand out during matches.

Along with these outfits, KRAFTON introduced an upgrade material that cannot be purchased, traded, or acquired anywhere else in the game. Getting this material depends completely on player participation and match hours. When a player unlocks one of the Druvaen suits, the game places them on the new play-based upgrade track automatically.

If a player happens to obtain two or all three suits, they must pick one single outfit to follow this free progression path. This selection is permanent. However, the remaining suits do not lose their progression options. Gamers can still upgrade the unselected suits using the existing standard BGMI X-Suit upgrade mechanics.

To complement the character outfits, the event also brings the Naturespirit Growth ACE32 weapon skin, which upgrades up to Level 7. This weapon skin uses the same visual elements as the Druvaen suits, letting players match their equipment with their character outfit. The firearm skin remains available during the same August 1 to September 30 period.

KRAFTON India continues to expand its footprint in the regional gaming market. Beyond managing BGMI, the company oversees mobile titles like Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket. It also runs initiatives like the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator to support local game developers. The latest BGMI update reflects a practical approach to keeping active players engaged by rewarding time spent in the game.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What are the start and end dates for the BGMI Druvaen X-Suit event?

A1. The event starts on August 1, 2026, and ends on September 30, 2026.

Q2. How do players get the new upgrade material for the Druvaen X-Suits?

A2. The new upgrade material is earned exclusively through match gameplay and time spent playing, with no option to buy or trade it.

Q3. Can a player use the play-to-upgrade path for multiple Druvaen suits?

A3. No, if a player owns multiple Druvaen suits, they must choose one suit permanently for the play-based upgrade path, while other suits can be upgraded through the standard system.

Q4. Which weapon skin is included in the Druvaen collection update?

A4. The update includes the Naturespirit Growth ACE32 upgradable weapon skin, which goes up to Level 7.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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