GIGABYTE Releases X870E AERO X3D WOOD Motherboard in India for Custom PC Builds

GIGABYTE has released the X870E AERO X3D WOOD motherboard in India, targeting computer builders who want a natural style without plain black or white panels. A motherboard acts as the main printed circuit board that connects the computer processor, memory, storage, and graphics card into a unified system. The new board introduces wood-grain composite panels across the voltage regulator module cover and storage heatsinks. This design matches wood-fronted computer cases from brands like Corsair and Fractal Design.

Key Takeaways

GIGABYTE brings the X870E AERO X3D WOOD motherboard to retail stores in India.

The board features wood-grain composite panels on a white and grey circuit board with grey-silver heatsinks.

Hardware support includes DDR5 memory speeds up to 9000 MT/s, dual 5GbE ethernet ports, and Wi-Fi 7.

Computer builders must manage separate fan control software when pairing Corsair cooling hardware.

Technical Specifications and Board Design

The GIGABYTE X870E AERO X3D WOOD includes wood-grain composite panels on the VRM shroud and M.2 thermal guard. The board pairs these panels with a white-and-grey circuit board, grey-silver heatsinks, and a leather pull tab on the M.2 cover. Power delivery uses a 16+2+2 phase design with 60A DrMOS power stages on an eight-layer board with back-drilling.

Storage options include four M.2 slots, with two slots running on PCIe 5.0 speeds. Connectivity options provide dual 5GbE network ports, Wi-Fi 7, and two 40Gbps USB4 Type-C ports. GIGABYTE includes an X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 BIOS feature that offers up to a 25 percent increase in gaming performance depending on the title. A dark finish variant called the X870E AERO X3D DARK WOOD is also available for darker timber themes.

Hardware Compatibility and Recommended Setup

A light oak theme works best when pairing the main motherboard with matching components. The Corsair Frame 4000D Wood RS case in White/Oak serves as the primary enclosure with FSC-certified wood slats on the front panel.

Processor : AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition

: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition Graphics Card : AORUS GeForce RTX 5080 MASTER ICE 16GB

: AORUS GeForce RTX 5080 MASTER ICE 16GB Memory : Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB kit using two 16GB modules with EXPO certification

: Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB kit using two 16GB modules with EXPO certification Storage : AORUS Gen5 12000 SSD 2TB placed under the motherboard EZ-Flex thermal guard

: AORUS Gen5 12000 SSD 2TB placed under the motherboard EZ-Flex thermal guard CPU Cooler : Corsair iCUE Link H150i LCD Liquid CPU Cooler in white

: Corsair iCUE Link H150i LCD Liquid CPU Cooler in white Power Supply: AORUS Elite P1000W 80 Plus Platinum Modular PCIe 5.1 ICE

Essential Assembly Advice for Computer Builders

Builders should review two structural details before assembling the system. First, combining hardware from different brands creates two separate fan management setups. The liquid CPU cooler fans run through the Corsair iCUE Link system hub, while the four case fans connect to standard motherboard headers managed by GIGABYTE Smart Fan 6. Builders can unify fan control by replacing case fans with Corsair iCUE Link models.

Second, memory configuration affects performance. System builders should install a two-stick 32GB RAM kit rather than a single 32GB RAM module. A single memory stick operates in single-channel mode, which limits memory bandwidth and restricts high-speed DDR5 performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Is the GIGABYTE X870E AERO X3D WOOD motherboard available in India?

A1. Yes, GIGABYTE sells both the X870E AERO X3D WOOD and DARK WOOD motherboards across retail channels in India.

Q2. Are the wood accents on the motherboard solid timber?

A2. The motherboard uses wood-grain composite panels on the VRM cover and M.2 thermal guard rather than solid natural timber.

Q3. What processor platform does the X870E AERO X3D WOOD board support?

A3. The motherboard uses the AMD AM5 socket and supports processors such as the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition.

Q4. Why should builders choose two memory sticks instead of one?

A4. Installing two RAM modules enables dual-channel memory mode, which doubles memory bandwidth compared to a single module running in single-channel mode.