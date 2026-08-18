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Sony Interactive Entertainment Launches New It Happens on PS5 Global Ad Campaign

Sony rolls out its It Happens on PS5 marketing campaign featuring major upcoming video games, real-world events, and global installations.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Sony Interactive Entertainment Launches New It Happens on PS5 Global Ad Campaign

Sony Interactive Entertainment has rolled out a new global brand campaign titled “It Happens on PS5” to spotlight the biggest gaming moments across its PlayStation 5 console. Announced on August 17, 2026, by Isabelle Tomatis, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, the campaign introduces a hero commercial alongside worldwide real-world installations. The initiative focuses on player experiences, showing how unscripted, spontaneous events happen during everyday gameplay sessions.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Sony launched the “It Happens on PS5” hero advert worldwide on August 17, 2026.
  • The commercial highlights upcoming releases including Marvel’s Wolverine, 007 First Light, God of War Laufey, and Grand Theft Auto VI.
  • NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo appears in the promotional film alongside high-speed action scenes.
  • Physical fan events and life-sized Sentinel head installations are running in the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Australia, and Spain.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

The new video advert brings together real-life action and gameplay themes to show how digital adventures feel to players at home. In the commercial, basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off his dribbling skills on city streets while other scenes feature high-speed water chases and sci-fi battles.

Sony connects these scenes directly to its upcoming software slate. The advert highlights several major titles scheduled for the platform, including Marvel’s Wolverine, which arrives on September 15, 2026. Other featured titles include IO Interactive’s 007 First Light, Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Laufey, and Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI.

Interactive Fan Experiences Across the Globe

Alongside digital and television broadcasts, Sony is setting up interactive installations in multiple countries. Players in France can visit themed Wolverine challenge pods, while fans in Australia can take part in a Berserker Mode activation. Public spaces across the United Kingdom, Canada, and Spain will feature oversized Sentinel head props inspired by the Marvel universe.

These physical activations give fans a chance to engage directly with PlayStation properties in their local cities. Sony aims to reach both existing console owners and prospective buyers during this promotional push.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the It Happens on PS5 campaign?

A1. It is a global advertising campaign by Sony Interactive Entertainment designed to promote the PlayStation 5 console by focusing on memorable gameplay moments and upcoming titles.

Q2. Which games are featured in the new PS5 advert?

A2. The advert features Marvel’s Wolverine, 007 First Light, God of War Laufey, and Grand Theft Auto VI.

Q3. When does Marvel’s Wolverine release on PS5?

A3. Marvel’s Wolverine launches on September 15, 2026.

Q4. What real-world activations are included in the campaign?

A4. The campaign includes Wolverine challenge pods in France, a Berserker Mode event in Australia, and Sentinel head installations across the UK, Canada, and Spain.

Q5. Who is featured in the hero commercial?

A5. NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo makes an appearance in the main campaign video.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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