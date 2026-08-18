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Reliance Jio Launches AX3000 Universal Wi-Fi 6 Router with 1500 Square Feet Coverage

Reliance Jio launches JioRouter AX3000 in India with Wi-Fi 6, 3 Gbps dual-band speed, and 1,500 sq ft coverage, priced at Rs 3,999.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
Reliance Jio Launches AX3000 Universal Wi-Fi 6 Router with 1500 Square Feet Coverage

Reliance Jio has launched its standalone JioRouter AX3000 in India, offering home users up to 1,500 square feet of wireless network coverage. The device costs Rs 3,999 and works universally with all Internet Service Providers (ISPs), allowing consumers on non-Jio broadband connections to plug in the hardware via an Ethernet cable. Designed to eliminate dead zones in standard 2BHK and 3BHK flats, the router brings next-generation Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to budget-conscious households.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Priced at Rs 3,999 across Jio.com, JioMart, Amazon, and Reliance retail outlets.
  • Delivers combined dual-band Wi-Fi 6 speeds of up to 3,000 Mbps (3 Gbps).
  • Provides wireless network coverage up to 1,500 square feet.
  • Supports over 100 connected devices simultaneously with MU-MIMO and OFDMA.
  • Universal ISP compatibility via standard Ethernet connection.

Reliance Jio Launches AX3000 Universal Wi-Fi 6 Router

Technical Specifications and Features

Reliance Jio designed the AX3000 as a universal standalone routing unit. The router operates across two frequency bands: the 5 GHz band reaches speeds up to 2,400 Mbps, while the 2.4 GHz band provides up to 600 Mbps. These speeds support 4K video streaming, online gaming, and large file transfers.

The hardware houses hidden internal antennas paired with a quad-core processor to maintain signal strength across walls and partitions. On the back panel, four Gigabit LAN ports provide wired connections for desktop computers, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. The device also incorporates WPA3 security protocols to protect home networks against unauthorized access.

Users manage the network using the JioHome mobile application, available on Android and iOS. The app includes parental control tools, guest network setup, and options to restrict access to specific web addresses.

Pricing and Availability

The JioRouter AX3000 sells for Rs 3,999 in India. Buyers can purchase it through the official Jio website, JioMart, Amazon India, and Reliance Digital stores. The product carries a one-year warranty on the router and six months of warranty protection on the included power adapter.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Jio AX3000 router in India?

A1. The Jio AX3000 router is priced at Rs 3,999.

Q2. Can I use the Jio AX3000 router with Airtel, ACT, or other broadband providers?

A2. Yes, the Jio AX3000 is a universal router and connects to any ISP modem using an Ethernet cable.

Q3. How much area does the Jio AX3000 router cover?

A3. It covers an area of approximately 1,500 square feet, making it suitable for medium-sized Indian apartments.

Q4. How many devices can connect to the Jio AX3000 router at the same time?

A4. The router supports more than 100 connected devices at once using Wi-Fi 6 technologies like OFDMA and MU-MIMO.

Q5. Does the Jio AX3000 support mesh network expansion?

A5. Yes, the router is Jio True AI Mesh compatible and pairs with compatible Jio Wi-Fi 6 extenders to expand coverage across larger multi-floor homes.

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Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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