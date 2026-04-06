realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?

I spent the last two weeks using the realme P4 Power 5G as my primary device. This phone belongs to the P-series, which realme designed specifically for the Indian market to focus on performance and better battery backup at a mid-range price. My unit is the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in the Trans Silver color. While the market has many options, this device tries to carve out a space by offering a balance of speed and battery tech. I tested it through daily commutes, gaming sessions, and plenty of photography to see if it lives up to the hype.

Key Takeaways

For being a phone with a 10,001mAh battery, the 219g weight of the phone is very remarkable. It is certainly not the lightest phone with such a huge battery, but it is not heavy either.

An IP69 is a good rating in this area, meaning you have 100% protection against dust and high-pressure water.

The 144Hz refresh rate means the UI is very quick.

The device also has realme UI 7.0 (Android 16), which means it’s very software forward, which means it is ahead of most in the industry.

The ultra-wide lens and OIS solve one of the biggest problems in prior versions.

Design and Build Quality

My initial observation about the realme P4 Power 5G in Trans Silver is regarding the texturing of the back panel of the device which looks and feels smooth but offers a brushed metallic design and back panel texture smoothens grip on the device. realme has also managed to keep the weight of the device at 219 grams despite having a massive 10,001 mAh battery using high-quality polycarbonate.

The most impressive feature here is the IP69 rating. The majority of mid-range devices have poor water and dust resistance ratings that max out at either IP54 or IP67. The P4 Power, however, is built to endure high pressured water streams and complete dust immersion. The circular camera module is still the centerpiece and conveys a balanced and more premium appearance and also features a design that does not wobble when placed on a desk.

Display Experience

The 6.8-inch AMOLED display has a substantial upgrade. It offers a 144Hz refresh rate, certainly a benefit for gamers and advanced users. I experienced the enhanced fluidity first while scrolling through lengthy legal documents and Twitter threads.

AMOLED technology adds depth to blacks and brightness to colors. Because of its peak brightness, even the most direct Delhi sun is no match, and I never had to squint to read texts. These thin bezels and the small punch-hole make HDR content on YouTube look even more immersive and more expansive.

Performance and Software

Inside is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G, which is responsible for the heavy lifting. With 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, I was able to keep almost 20 apps running, including RAM heavy games and Chrome, without the phone lagging. While commuting, I was able to game on BGMI at ‘Smooth/Extreme’ settings, and the vapor chamber cooling kept the phone below critical temperatures.

Now, the realme UI 7.0 firmware based on Android 16 is what makes things more interesting. There is a more refined interface and more sophisticated predictive animations. Improved ‘Always On’ functionality is smarter and more responsive. There may still be some bloatware, but most users have reported that the clean-up process is simple. It’s also worth noting that the 144Hz panel optimization is excellent.

Camera Performance

The camera system is now far more versatile. The 50MP Sony main sensor now offers 2-axis OIS which enhances low-light shooting as well as 4K video. My daylight shots were crisp, with that trademark realme pop in the greens and blues.

The new 8MP ultra-wide camera (112º FOV) is a revolution for photographing landscapes. It captures a much wider field of view, so you don’t have to physically stand further away to get the entire scene.

The 16MP front camera also does a really good job at capturing selfies. That is, of course, if you remember to turn off the obnoxious beauty filters.

Battery Life and Charging

I love the fact that there is a 10,001mAh battery on the phone, as I believe it is, frankly, overkill. Given that I was using 5G and phone navigation heavily, I attempted to kill the phone battery in a single day, and I still wasn’t able to do it. I expect light users to push the phone battery life to 3 days above that. When the time comes to recharge the battery, the 80W SUPERVOOC charger is actually able to get the battery back to 50% in under 20 minutes. This is a surprisingly fast recharge considering the size of the battery.

Price and Availability in India

The realme P4 Power 5G is available in three color options: Trans Silver, Trans Orange, and Trans Blue. The pricing depends on the RAM and Storage you choose:

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: ₹27,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ₹29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ₹32,999

You can find it on Flipkart and the official realme website. There are often bank offers that bring the effective price down by a couple of thousand rupees.

Key Product Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G

RAM: 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1

Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, 144Hz Refresh Rate, FHD+ Resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP Main (OIS, f/1.8) + 8MP Ultra-wide (f/2.2)

Front Camera: 16MP Selfie

Battery: 10001mAh

Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC

OS: realme UI 7.0

Weight: 219 grams

IP Rating: IP69 Dust/Water Resistance

Verdict

The realme P4 Power 5G is an impressive mid-range smartphone. realme has tackled the principal shortcomings of its predecessor with the addition of OIS, an ultra-wide camera, and a 144Hz screen. With an IP69 rating and Android 16 software, it feels like a device that should withstand multiple years and not just a season.

For a user who desires extreme battery longevity, hates lugging around power banks, and needs a phone that can even survive a rainstorm, or an accidental trip to the pool, this is, probably, the best option available in India at the moment. The top-end model is priced at ₹32,999. The comfort it offers in terms of battery longevity and phone ruggedness makes it a worthy buy.

Official Website!

Related FAQs

Q1: Does realme P4 Power 5G support expandable storage?

A1: Yes, it features a hybrid SIM slot. You can either use two 5G SIM cards or one SIM and one microSD card to increase the storage.

Q2: Is the charger included in the box?

A2: Yes, realme includes the 80W SUPERVOOC power adapter and a USB Type-C cable inside the retail box.

Q3: Does it have a fingerprint sensor?

A3: Yes, it comes with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. It is fast and worked correctly nine out of ten times during my testing.

Q4: What is the IP rating of this phone?

A4: The phone has an IP54 rating. This means it can handle light splashes of water and is protected against dust, but you should not submerge it in water.