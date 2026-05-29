NewsAudio

Amazon releases Echo Dot Max and revamped Echo Studio in India

Amazon launches Echo Dot Max and a new Echo Studio in India, featuring custom AZ3 silicon, Omnisense technology, and upgraded audio starting at ₹10,999.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
Amazon releases Echo Dot Max and revamped Echo Studio in India

Amazon just added two new smart speakers in India: the Echo Dot Max and a revamped Echo Studio. Both launched in Bengaluru on May 27, 2026. The focus here is better audio and smarter home automation. The Echo Dot Max costs ₹10,999. The Echo Studio is ₹23,999. You can buy them now on Amazon.in or Flipkart.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Echo Dot Max Debut: Features a two-way speaker system with three times the bass of previous models.
  • Echo Studio Update: Includes spatial audio with Dolby Atmos in a compact, spherical form factor.
  • Omnisense Technology: A new sensor platform that uses motion and temperature to automate home routines.
  • Custom Silicon: Powered by AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chips for faster Alexa response times.
  • Smart Home Hub: Both devices support Zigbee, Matter, and Thread for direct device pairing.

Amazon releases Echo Dot Max

Advanced Audio Hardware

The Echo Dot Max changes things up for smaller speakers. It uses a two-way system: a high-excursion woofer and a custom tweeter. There’s twice as much internal air space as the old Echo Dot (fifth gen), so you get deeper bass and clearer highs.

The Echo Studio is still the top pick if you care about music. It adapts to your room, analyzing the acoustics to tweak the sound. Inside, you get a high-excursion woofer and three full-range drivers. The new 3D knit fabric keeps the sound clear and the look modern.

Omnisense and Home Automation

One of the main features here is Omnisense, Amazon’s own sensor platform. It mixes ultrasound, WiFi radar, and temperature sensors to figure out if someone’s in the room. So, instead of waiting for you to say something, the speaker can just turn on the lights or adjust the AC when you walk in.

For the first time, the Echo Dot series includes a built-in smart home hub. This allThis is the first Echo Dot with a built-in smart home hub. That means the Dot Max can control your lights, fans, or plugs directly using Zigbee, Thread, or Matter. No extra bridge needed.ractions. On both the Dot Max and the Studio, the chip helps the device detect the wake-word 50% more accurately than previous iterations. These devices are also prepared for Alexa+, the upcoming generative AI assistant from Amazon.

Privacy controls remain standard across the range. Users have access to a physical button to disconnect the microphones and can delete their voice history through the Alexa app.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Echo Dot Max in India?

A1. The Echo Dot Max is available for ₹10,999 on Amazon.in and Flipkart.

Q2. Does the new Echo Studio support Dolby Atmos?

A2. Yes, the Echo Studio supports spatial audio with Dolby Atmos for a surround sound experience.

Q3. What colors are available for these speakers?

A3. The Echo Dot Max comes in Graphite, Amethyst, and Glacier White. The Echo Studio is available in Graphite and Glacier White.

Q4. Can I use these speakers with my Fire TV?

A4. Users can link up to five Echo Dot Max or Echo Studio devices to a compatible Fire TV stick to create a home theater setup.

Q5. What is Omnisense technology?

A5. Omnisense is a sensor suite that detects motion, presence, and temperature to automate smart home devices proactively.

Netrasemi launches A2000 AI chip to power Indian smart devices
MediaTek brings Agentic AI and Wi-Fi 8 to Computex 2026
Noise introduces ALT design series with premium smartwatches and open ear audio in India
Samsung SmartThings introduces proactive maintenance for home appliances in India
WhatsApp Boosts User Safety in India with Five Major Anti-Scam Security Tools
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
Follow:
Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
Previous Article MediaTek brings Agentic AI and Wi-Fi 8 to Computex 2026 MediaTek brings Agentic AI and Wi-Fi 8 to Computex 2026
Next Article Netrasemi launches A2000 AI chip to power Indian smart devices Netrasemi launches A2000 AI chip to power Indian smart devices
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh Deploys 110 Electric Buses For Jewar Airport Connectivity
Uttar Pradesh Deploys 110 Electric Buses for Jewar Airport Connectivity
By Lakshmi Narayanan
AMD has named Vinay Awasthi as its new Senior Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan
AMD has named Vinay Awasthi as its new Senior Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan
By Vishal Jain
Kingston Technology launches high speed DDR5 RAM, Gen 5 SSD and secure USB drives in India
Kingston Technology launches high speed DDR5 RAM, Gen 5 SSD and secure USB drives in India
By Lakshmi Narayanan
HARMAN Professional presents new JBL equipment and spatial audio at PALM Expo 2026
HARMAN Professional presents new JBL equipment and spatial audio at PALM Expo 2026
By Gauri
Meesho and Google Cloud partner to scale e-commerce operations in India
Meesho and Google Cloud partner to scale e-commerce operations in India
By Aditi Sharma
Lenovo Announces ThinkStation P4 Desktop
Lenovo Announces ThinkStation P4 Desktop With AMD Ryzen PRO 9000 And NVIDIA Blackwell Graphics
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like