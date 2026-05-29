Amazon releases Echo Dot Max and revamped Echo Studio in India

Amazon just added two new smart speakers in India: the Echo Dot Max and a revamped Echo Studio. Both launched in Bengaluru on May 27, 2026. The focus here is better audio and smarter home automation. The Echo Dot Max costs ₹10,999. The Echo Studio is ₹23,999. You can buy them now on Amazon.in or Flipkart.

Key Takeaways

Echo Dot Max Debut: Features a two-way speaker system with three times the bass of previous models.

Features a two-way speaker system with three times the bass of previous models. Echo Studio Update: Includes spatial audio with Dolby Atmos in a compact, spherical form factor.

Includes spatial audio with Dolby Atmos in a compact, spherical form factor. Omnisense Technology: A new sensor platform that uses motion and temperature to automate home routines.

A new sensor platform that uses motion and temperature to automate home routines. Custom Silicon: Powered by AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chips for faster Alexa response times.

Powered by AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chips for faster Alexa response times. Smart Home Hub: Both devices support Zigbee, Matter, and Thread for direct device pairing.

Advanced Audio Hardware

The Echo Dot Max changes things up for smaller speakers. It uses a two-way system: a high-excursion woofer and a custom tweeter. There’s twice as much internal air space as the old Echo Dot (fifth gen), so you get deeper bass and clearer highs.

The Echo Studio is still the top pick if you care about music. It adapts to your room, analyzing the acoustics to tweak the sound. Inside, you get a high-excursion woofer and three full-range drivers. The new 3D knit fabric keeps the sound clear and the look modern.

Omnisense and Home Automation

One of the main features here is Omnisense, Amazon’s own sensor platform. It mixes ultrasound, WiFi radar, and temperature sensors to figure out if someone’s in the room. So, instead of waiting for you to say something, the speaker can just turn on the lights or adjust the AC when you walk in.

For the first time, the Echo Dot series includes a built-in smart home hub. This allThis is the first Echo Dot with a built-in smart home hub. That means the Dot Max can control your lights, fans, or plugs directly using Zigbee, Thread, or Matter. No extra bridge needed.ractions. On both the Dot Max and the Studio, the chip helps the device detect the wake-word 50% more accurately than previous iterations. These devices are also prepared for Alexa+, the upcoming generative AI assistant from Amazon.

Privacy controls remain standard across the range. Users have access to a physical button to disconnect the microphones and can delete their voice history through the Alexa app.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Echo Dot Max in India?

A1. The Echo Dot Max is available for ₹10,999 on Amazon.in and Flipkart.

Q2. Does the new Echo Studio support Dolby Atmos?

A2. Yes, the Echo Studio supports spatial audio with Dolby Atmos for a surround sound experience.

Q3. What colors are available for these speakers?

A3. The Echo Dot Max comes in Graphite, Amethyst, and Glacier White. The Echo Studio is available in Graphite and Glacier White.

Q4. Can I use these speakers with my Fire TV?

A4. Users can link up to five Echo Dot Max or Echo Studio devices to a compatible Fire TV stick to create a home theater setup.

Q5. What is Omnisense technology?

A5. Omnisense is a sensor suite that detects motion, presence, and temperature to automate smart home devices proactively.