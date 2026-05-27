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Smarten Power Systems launches Helix series MPPT solar inverters starting at INR 5,350

Smarten Power Systems launches Helix 1100 and 1250 MPPT Solar PCUs in India. Prices start at ₹5,350 with 24V panel support and pure sine wave output.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
Smarten Power Systems launches Helix series MPPT solar inverters starting at INR 5,350

Smarten Power Systems, based in New Delhi, just launched the Helix 1100 and 1250 solar PCUs. This is their eighth product line, after models like Superb and Kranti. The Helix series is built for Indian homes and rural users. The idea is simple: make solar cheaper to start with. You get support for high-voltage panels, but you can stick with a regular 12V battery.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The Helix series includes two models: Helix 1100 (600W) and Helix 1250 (1200W).
  • Prices start at ₹5,350 for the base model and go up to ₹6,600 for the higher capacity variant.
  • The system uses Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) to increase energy harvest from solar panels.
  • It allows the use of 24V solar panels with a single 12V battery, reducing overall installation expenses.
  • Compatible with Lead Acid (Tubular/SMF) and Lithium-ion batteries with dedicated charging profiles.

Smarten Power Systems launches Helix series

Both Helix models run on a 12V setup. That means you only need one battery for backup. The Helix 1100 takes up to 600W of solar input. The 1250 goes up to 1200W. MPPT tech helps you squeeze more power from your panels. Older PWM inverters waste more energy during conversion. If you care about getting the most from your setup, this matters.

One thing that stands out: you can hook up 24V solar panels to these 12V systems. Usually, 24V panels cost less per watt and are easier to find. The catch? They normally need two batteries. Smarten skips that. You can use bigger, newer panels and still stick with just one battery. Saves money and hassle.

You get pure sine wave output, so your sensitive gear—TVs, fans, laptops, runs safely. If you deal with power cuts (and who doesn’t?), the Helix switches over in under 10 milliseconds in UPS mode. That’s fast enough to keep your computer from rebooting when the power drops.

Rajnish Sharma, CEO of Smarten Power Systems, noted that the series addresses common hurdles like high setup costs and technical complexity. The system includes an intelligent power-sharing logic that uses solar energy first, only drawing from the grid or battery when sunlight is unavailable.

Safety features include a graphical LCD that shows real-time data such as battery status and load levels. The hardware protects against short circuits, overheating (cutting off at 100°C), and reverse battery wiring. It also features a deep discharge recovery mode to help revive batteries that have been drained too low, potentially extending their usable life.

Smarten currently operates in 23 states across India and exports products to over 17 countries. The Helix series is now available through the company’s nationwide dealer network.

FAQ

Q1. What is the price of the Smarten Helix solar inverter in India?

A1. The Helix 1100 is priced at ₹5,350, while the Helix 1250 is available for ₹6,600.

Q2. Can I use a Lithium battery with the Helix series?

A2. Yes, both models support Lithium-ion, SMF, and Tubular batteries, featuring specific charging profiles for each type.

Q3. What is the benefit of MPPT over PWM in these inverters?

A3. MPPT technology provides better solar conversion, meaning you get more electricity from the same panels compared to a standard PWM inverter.

Q4. How many batteries does the Helix 1250 require?

A4. The Helix 1250 runs on a 12V architecture, meaning it only requires one 12V battery to operate.

Q5. Does it support 24V solar panels?

A5. Yes, the Helix series is specifically designed to work with 24V solar panels even while using a 12V battery, which helps reduce the cost of solar plates.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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