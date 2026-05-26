ASUS launches VM441 AiO with Snapdragon X chip in India starting at INR 1,01,990

ASUS just launched the VM441 All-in-One PC in India on May 25, 2026. It’s the first PC here with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip, which means it can handle AI tasks right on the device. No cloud needed. The VM441 packs both the computer and a 24-inch monitor into one unit. If you work from home or want to save space for study or streaming, this is aimed at you. The base model starts at INR 1,01,990.

Key Takeaways

The ASUS VM441 is the first AiO PC powered by the Snapdragon X processor.

It features a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 45 TOPS for AI tasks.

The PC includes a 24-inch Full HD touchscreen and a slim 22mm stand.

Prices start at INR 1,01,990 and reach INR 1,11,990 for higher storage.

Availability includes ASUS stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and major retail chains like Croma.

The ASUS VM441 is a Copilot+ PC. That means it’s built for Microsoft’s AI tools. The Snapdragon X chip inside can handle 45 trillion operations per second. So, things like background noise removal on video calls or camera tweaks happen fast, without slowing down your other apps. You get either 512GB or 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

For the display, ASUS uses a 24-inch panel with 100% sRGB color accuracy and 300 nits of brightness. The screThe display is a 24-inch touchscreen with full sRGB color and 300 nits brightness. You can tilt the screen for a better angle. ASUS throws in a wireless keyboard and mouse, so your desk stays uncluttered.amera works with Windows Hello, allowing users to log in using face recognition instead of typing a password. A physical shutter is also built into the camera for those who want to block the lens manually.

Purchasing options include No Cost EMI plans starYou can buy the VM441 on a No Cost EMI plan, starting at ₹5,666 per month for a year. There’s also up to ₹2,500 cashback if you use certain bank cards. On the software side, you get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home 2024 and a year of Microsoft 365 Basic, which gives you 100GB of cloud storage.r in the global PC market. The company employs thousands of researchers and frequently ranks high in lists of admired technology brands. With this launch, the brand aims to reduce cable clutter for Indian consumers while providing modern processing power for hybrid work.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the ASUS VM441 in India?

A1. The base model with 512GB storage is priced at INR 1,01,990.

Q2. What makes the Snapdragon X processor different from older chips?

A2. It includes a high-performance NPU that can perform 45 trillion operations per second, specifically to speed up AI features like noise cancellation and image editing.

Q3. Where can I buy the ASUS VM441 AiO?

A3. It is available at ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, and online via the ASUS E-shop, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Q4. Does the PC come with a keyboard and mouse?

A4. Yes, ASUS bundles a wireless keyboard and mouse with the device to ensure a clean setup.

Q5. What are the storage options available?

A5. Users can choose between 512GB and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD variants.