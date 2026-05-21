Kingston Technology Expands Portfolio with DDR5 RAM, SSD, and USB Solutions

In May 2026, Kingston Technology added new hardware for Indian businesses and professionals. The lineup includes the FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM memory, the IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 encrypted USB drive, and a 30.72TB version of the DC3000ME Gen5 U.2 NVMe SSD. Kingston already supplies memory to computer makers and cloud providers worldwide. You’ll find their parts in laptops, PCs, and even wearables.

Key Takeaways

Kingston launches FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM memory modules reaching speeds up to 7600MT/s.

The IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 USB flash drive provides AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file storage.

The DC3000ME Gen5 U.2 NVMe SSD now offers a 30.72TB storagThese products are built for people who need to protect data and handle heavy computing jobs. If you’re running big workloads, this is the kind of gear you want.gh-demand computing workloads.

Kevin Wu, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development for the Asia-Pacific region, stated that professionals handling sensitive data require hardware that delivers speed, reliability, and security. He added that the company designs these products for real-world applications across computing networks.

The FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM is aimed at workstations and high-end desktops. It supports both Intel XMP and AMD EXPO for overclocking. You can get modules from 16GB up to 256GB, with speeds starting at 5600MT/s and topping out at 7600MT/s. The fastest versions, 7200MT/s and 7600MT/s, come with an aluminum heat spreader to keep things cool during heavy tasks like data science or engineering work. ECC is built in to help keep your data safe from errors.

Need to keep files safe on the go? The IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 USB drive is FIPS 197 certified and guards against BadUSB and brute-force attacks. You get separate Admin and User passwords. There’s a Complex mode for 6-16 character passwords, or a Passphrase mode if you want something longer, up to 64 characters. Admins can reset User access. After 10 failed User logins, the drive locks itself. If the Admin password fails too many times, it wipes itself clean. There’s a virtual keyboard to dodge keyloggers and an anti-fingerprint coating. It works with Windows and macOS, with read speeds up to 145MB/s and write speeds up to 115MB/s. Storage sizes go from 32GB to 256GB. Kingston backs it with a five-year warranty.

Data centers now have a 30.72TB option with the DC3000ME Gen5 U.2 NVMe SSD. The series starts at 3.84TB and goes all the way up to 30.72TB. PCIe 5.0 gives you sequential reads up to 14GB/s and random reads up to 2.8 million IOPS. The SSD uses 3D eTLC NAND and has power loss protection, so your data is safer if the power cuts out. You can use it in older PCIe 4.0 servers too, since it’s fully backward compatible. Kingston covers it with a five-year warranty.

FAQs

Q1. What is the maximum speed of the new Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM?

A1. The memory modules operate at speeds up to 7600MT/s.

Q2. Does the Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 require special software to run?

A2. No, the drive works without any software installation on Windows 11 and macOS systems.

Q3. What security features does the Kingston DC3000ME Gen5 SSD include?

A3. The SSD supports AES 256-bit encryption and TCG Opal 2.0 self-encrypting drive capabilities.

Q4. What capacities are available for the new IronKey encrypted USB drive?

A4. Buyers can choose capacities of 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.