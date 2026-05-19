L’Oréal Opens Applications For 2026 Big Bang Beauty Tech Program To Spot Indian Startups

L’Oréal is back with the third round of its Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program. Applications are open now for tech startups across South Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and North Africa. The goal? Find and back early-stage businesses working on AI commerce, creator networks, or sustainability. If you’re an Indian startup, you can apply online and get a shot at building new beauty tech with L’Oréal.

Key Takeaways

If you’re an Indian startup, you have until July 3, 2026, to apply for this round.

Winners get a fully funded commercial pilot with one of L’Oréal’s 40 international brands.

First, there are regional finals. Then, the top startups head to Singapore for the grand finale in November 2026.

The program covers five tracks: Connected Brand Experience, Creators & Affiliates, AI-Powered Commerce, Science for Beauty, and Innovation for Good.

Regional Growth Driving Tech Adoption

The SAPMENA territory, which consists of South Asia Pacific, Middle East, and NSAPMENA—South Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa—makes up about 40% of the world’s population. According to NielsenIQ, almost half of consumers now get product recommendations from generative AI tools. That’s a fast shift toward automated shopping.h a year of mentorship from company executives. According to the 2025 Global Startup Ecosystem Index, the Asia Pacific region showed notable annual growth, with Singapore securing fourth place globally and Saudi Arabia advancing to 38th position.

Jacques Lebel, Managing Director of L’Oréal India, stated that the domestic startup ecosystem is establishing new operational standards through technology-led businesses. Saloni Shah Javeri, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer of L’Oréal India, added that technology alters how individuals discover products, particularly via personalized platforms and creator ecosystems.

Tracking Past Indian Winners

The initiatiSo far, seven startups have won in past editions. A few from India landed commercial deals by pitching unique use cases.his Indian materials science startup utilizes a proprietary processing method to convert unrecyclable multilayer plastic waste into high-quality materials. Anish Malpani, the founder, mentioned that the program provided a direct pathway to scale pilots across multiple external markets.

Sravathi AI: Operating an AI-backed chemistry platform, this Indian enterprise helps identify active chemical ingredients quickly to improve sustainability index ratings. Parag Tipnis, Vice President Commercial, noted that corporate interactions helped refine their market scaling model.

Other regional winners from the 2025 cohort include Heatseeker from Australia, which uses real-time consumer data for market testing, and Halo AI from the UAE, which focuses on influencer discovery metrics. Wubble AI from Singapore also secured a special mention for intellectual property and compliance tools.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the final date to apply for the L’Oréal Big Bang Program?

A1. Startups must submit their applications on the official competition portal by July 3, 2026.

Q2. What rewards do the top selected startups receive?

A2. The top three grand finale winners receive a funded corporate pilot project, potential market expansion across the region, and professional mentorship for 12 months.

Q3. Which countries can participate in this program?

A3. The competition accepts entries from India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand.

Q4. Where and when will the final round happen?

A4. The regional selection rounds take place between August and September 2026, followed by the physical Grand Finale in Singapore in November 2026.