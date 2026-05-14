vivo X300 Ultra Starts Sale in India with Bank Cashback and Photography Bundle Offers

The vivo X300 Ultra is out in India as of May 14, 2026. It’s vivo’s top-end phone, and the big pitch is pro-level photography, thanks to a ZEISS partnership. You can pick from Eclipse Black or Victory Green. Price? Rs 1,59,999 for 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. You’ll find it on Flipkart, Amazon, vivo’s own store, and in plenty of offline shops.

Key Takeaways

Sale Price: Rs 1,59,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

Rs 1,59,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. Launch Offers: 10% instant cashback on select cards from HDFC, SBI,Photography Kit: There’s a bundle with a 400mm Telephoto Extender and Imaging Grip. The whole thing comes to Rs 1,95,997 if you want the lot.ve price of Rs 1,95,997.

10% instant cashback on select cards from HDFC, SBI,Photography Kit: There’s a bundle with a 400mm Telephoto Extender and Imaging Grip. The whole thing comes to Rs 1,95,997 if you want the lot.ve price of Rs 1,95,997. Core Hardware: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 inside, plus a 6,600mAh semi-solid-state battery. That’s a lot of power on paper.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 inside, plus a 6,600mAh semi-solid-state battery. That’s a lot of power on paper. Display: 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness.

You get three cameras; all tuned with ZEISS. The main one is a 35mm, 200MP Sony LYTIA 901 sensor, size 1/1.12 inches. Bigger sensor, more light, better low-light shots. For wide angles, there’s a 14mm 50MP Sony LYTIA 818. The real highlight? An 85mm periscope telephoto with a 200MP sensor and gimbal-level OIS, rated CIPA 7.0. That should keep your zoom shots steady.

Inside, you’ve got the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. That’s Qualcomm’s latest 3nm chip, so it should handle gaming and AI without breaking a sweat. The 144Hz 2K screen needs juice, so vivo put in a 6,600mAh battery. You get 100W wired charging and 40W wireless. It ships with OriginOS 6 on Android 16, and vivo says you’ll get five years of major updates.

You can pick Eclipse Black or Victory Green. The Black uses glass-fiber and weighs 232 grams. The Green is classic glass, a bit heavier at 237 grams. Both are rated IP68 and IP69, so they’ll survive a dunk or even a high-pressure water jet. Not that I’d recommend testing that in your sink.

For those serious about mobile photography, vivo is selling separate accessories. The ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra (400mm) costs Rs 27,999, while the standard 200mm version is Rs 15,999. The Imaging Grip Kit, which adds a physical shutter button and an extra 2,300mAh battery, is priced at Rs 11,999. A flat Rs 4,000 discount applies if you buy the phone and these accessories as a bundle.

FAQ

Q1. What is the price of vivo X300 Ultra in India?

A1. The vivo X300 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,59,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

Q2. What are the bank offers available during the first sale?

A2. Customers can get a 10% instant cashback using select bank cards from HDFC, SBI, Axis, and ICICI Bank. There is also a 24-month no-cost EMI option starting at approximately Rs 6,667 per month.

Q3. Does the vivo X300 Ultra support wireless charging?

A3. Yes, the device supports 40W wireless charging along with 100W wired fast charging for its 6,600mAh battery.

Q4. What is included in the vivo X300 Ultra Photography Kit?

A4. The kit includes the X300 Ultra smartphone, a 400mm ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, and the vivo Imaging Grip. The bundle is available at a special price of Rs 1,95,997.

Q5. How many software updates will the vivo X300 Ultra receive?

A5. vivo has committed to providing five major Android OS updates and seven years of security patches for this flagship device.