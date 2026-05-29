Noise introduces ALT design series with premium smartwatches and open ear audio in India

Noise just launched its ALT series in India on May 28, 2026. If you know the brand, you’ll notice this is a bit of a change. They’re putting design and personal style front and center, not just ticking off features. The lineup includes the ALT Watch 1, ALT Buds Open, and a few other audio gadgets for people who want their tech to actually look like them. You can already pre-book on their site, Amazon, or Flipkart.

Key Takeaways

The ALT Watch 1 and ALT Buds Open both received the 2026 Red Dot Design Award.

ALT Watch 1 features a 1.32 inch AMOLED screen and AI-driven features like transcription.

The lineup emphasizes open-ear audio technology with the Buds Open and Clip models.

Special launch prices for pre-booking users start at INR 3,999 for audio and INR 4,999 for the smartwatch.

Official national sales begin on June 16, 2026.

The ALT ecosystem and design philosophy

Noise’s co-founder Amit Khatri says Indian buyers want more than just specs. They want something that feels personal and looks good. The ALT series goes for clean lines and some bold colors—Chosen Orange and Chosen Blue stand out. The idea is simple: every device should feel like you picked it on purpose, not because it was the only option.

Smartwatch and wearable audio details

The flagship wearable, the ALT Watch 1, uses a circular aluminum frame and a rotating crown The ALT Watch 1 is the main event here. It’s got a round aluminum frame and a rotating crown, so navigation feels pretty smooth. The screen hits 1000 nits, which is bright enough for just about anything. You get built-in GPS, plus tracking for heart rate, SpO2, and sleep. It works with Strava and Apple Health, so you’re covered if you’re into fitness apps.d silicone hook and a memory wire core to sit securely outside the ear canal, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings. For those who prefer a smaller profile, the ALT Clip offers a clip-on design. Both models support Hi-Res Audio via the LHDC codec and provide long battery life.

Pricing and availability in India

The ALT Watch 1 is priced at INR 5,999, but pre-booking customers can get it for INR 4,999. Both the ALT Buds Open and the ALT Clip have a standard price of INR 4,499, reduced to INR 3,999 during the pre-sale period. While the watch and open-ear products launch in June, the brand plans to release the standard ALT Buds and ALT Buds (S) at a later date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What makes the ALT Watch 1 different from other Noise smartwatches?

A1. The ALT Watch 1 focuses on high-end design, having won a Red Dot Design Award. It features an aluminum build, a very bright 1000 nits AMOLED display, and specialized AI tools like transcription and AI-generated watch faces.

Q2. How long does the battery last on the new ALT audio products?

A2. The ALT Buds Open provide up to 35 hours of total playback, while the ALT Clip offers 28 hours. The premium in-ear ALT Buds and the entry-level ALT Buds (S) both offer up to 45 hours of battery life.

Q3. Can I use the ALT Watch 1 for professional fitness tracking?

A3. Yes, the watch includes built-in GPS for accurate distance tracking and is compatible with professional platforms like Strava, Google Fit, and Apple Health.

Q4. What is open-ear audio technology found in the ALT Buds Open?

A4. Open-ear technology allows you to listen to music or take calls without blocking your ear canal. This design uses hooks or clips to position the speakers near the ear, making them more comfortable for long use and safer for outdoor activities.