News

Tata Elxsi and Viridium AI Introduce ViTel to Improve Medical Device Material Sourcing

Tata Elxsi and Viridium AI launch ViTel at DeviceTalks Boston 2026, an AI-powered material intelligence solution to help medical device firms manage supply risks.

By Gauri
4 Min Read

Tata Elxsi, a provider of design and technology services, has launched a new material intelligence solution named ViTel for medical device manufacturers. The product, developed in collaboration with Viridium AI, was introduced today at the DeviceTalks Boston 2026 event. ViTel aims to help manufacturers handle complex material data and regulatory requirements that often slow down production and impact profit margins.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Target Industry: Medical device manufacturing and med-tech engineering.
  • Core Function: Consolidates fragmented material and supplier data into a unified digital layer to support engineering and compliance decisions.
  • Technology Foundation: Utilizes Viridium AI’s Knowledge Cloud and Chemical Digital Twin technology.
  • Key Benefits: Speeds up sourcing decisions, identifies material risks, and assists with global regulatory compliance.
  • Co-innovation Model: Developed through Tata Elxsi’s STEP UP program for deep-tech companies.

Tata Elxsi and Viridium AI Introduce ViTel

Medical device companies currently deal with a reality where material choices directly impact business resilience and market access. Vital product information is frequently scattered across Bill of Materials (BOMs), supplier files, and various software systems like Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) or Product Lifecycle Management (PLM). This fragmentation often turns new regulations into expensive manual tasks for expert teams.

ViTel creates a digital knowledge graph that links products, parts, materials, and chemicals with their respective suppliers and regulations. By doing so, it allows teams to identify supplier dependencies and evaluate sourcing exposure in different countries. The solution uses science-constrained AI models to help users understand how specific material risks might affect cost or product continuity.

Tata Elxsi, an India-based global leader in the healthcare sector, contributed its three decades of regulatory expertise to ensure the system reasons effectively about material risk. Viridium AI, a specialist platform company, provided the underlying technology and Chemical Digital Twin capabilities.

Sreevatsa Sahasranaman, Senior Vice President at Tata Elxsi, stated that ViTel brings material intelligence into the workflows that matter most for customers. He noted that this helps companies make more confident decisions regarding quality and regulatory readiness. Niraj Deo, CEO of Viridium AI, added that once material knowledge is digitized, it becomes a reusable asset for the entire enterprise.

The development of ViTel took place under STEP UP, an initiative by Tata Elxsi designed to work with high-potential tech companies to bring specific solutions to market. This partnership focuses on combining design-led engineering with deep domain knowledge to produce measurable outcomes for global healthcare enterprises.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is ViTel and who is it designed for?

A1. ViTel is a material intelligence software solution co-developed by Tata Elxsi and Viridium AI. It is designed specifically for medical device manufacturers to help them manage material data, supplier risks, and regulatory compliance.

Q2. How does the Chemical Digital Twin technology work in this solution?

A2. The technology, provided by Viridium AI, creates a digital representation of a product’s material makeup. It connects every part and chemical to its supplier and relevant safety regulations, allowing manufacturers to simulate how changes in supply or law will affect their products.

Q3. Why is material intelligence important for medical devices in 2026?

A3. Manufacturers face increasingly strict global regulations and supply chain issues. Material intelligence helps these companies avoid manual data entry, protect their margins, and ensure they can quickly find alternative materials if a specific supplier or region becomes a risk.

Q4. What is the role of Tata Elxsi in the development of ViTel?

A4. Tata Elxsi provided the medical domain expertise and regulatory knowledge gathered over 30 years in the industry. They led the design and engineering of the solution through their STEP UP co-innovation program.

Lenovo Announces ThinkStation P4 Desktop With AMD Ryzen PRO 9000 And NVIDIA Blackwell Graphics
Samsung Marks 30 Years of Customer Service in India with AI Driven Care
Luna launches voice-controlled Luna Band wearable in India with AI daily planning
Smarten Power Systems launches Helix series MPPT solar inverters starting at INR 5,350
Xiaomi reports INR 139532.8 crore revenue in Q1 2026 as smartphone and EV sales rise
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGauri
Follow:
Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
Previous Article Xiaomi reports INR 139532.8 crore revenue in Q1 2026 as smartphone and EV sales rise Xiaomi reports INR 139532.8 crore revenue in Q1 2026 as smartphone and EV sales rise
Next Article Smarten Power Systems launches Helix series MPPT solar inverters starting at INR 5,350 Smarten Power Systems launches Helix series MPPT solar inverters starting at INR 5,350
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Latest News

itel 4G Feature Phone Users Can Now Recharge with Jio Rs 123 Monthly Plan
itel 4G Feature Phone Users Can Now Recharge with Jio Rs 123 Monthly Plan
By Vishal Jain
Samsung launches 2026 Vision AI TV lineup in India with 72 new models
Samsung launches 2026 Vision AI TV lineup in India with 72 new models
By Aditi Sharma
ASUS launches VM441 AiO with Snapdragon X chip in India
ASUS launches VM441 AiO with Snapdragon X chip in India starting at INR 1,01,990
By Aditi Sharma
TP-Link India begins local manufacturing of Wi-Fi 7 networking gear
TP-Link India begins local manufacturing of Wi-Fi 7 networking gear
By Vishal Jain
BMW X6 M60i xDrive pre-launch bookings now open in India
BMW X6 M60i xDrive pre-launch bookings now open in India
By Shweta Bansal
AI agents and quantum computing
Google I/O 2026 Dialogues stage covers AI agents and quantum computing
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like