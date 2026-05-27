Tata Elxsi and Viridium AI Introduce ViTel to Improve Medical Device Material Sourcing

Tata Elxsi, a provider of design and technology services, has launched a new material intelligence solution named ViTel for medical device manufacturers. The product, developed in collaboration with Viridium AI, was introduced today at the DeviceTalks Boston 2026 event. ViTel aims to help manufacturers handle complex material data and regulatory requirements that often slow down production and impact profit margins.

Key Takeaways

Target Industry : Medical device manufacturing and med-tech engineering.

: Medical device manufacturing and med-tech engineering. Core Function : Consolidates fragmented material and supplier data into a unified digital layer to support engineering and compliance decisions.

: Consolidates fragmented material and supplier data into a unified digital layer to support engineering and compliance decisions. Technology Foundation : Utilizes Viridium AI’s Knowledge Cloud and Chemical Digital Twin technology.

: Utilizes Viridium AI’s Knowledge Cloud and Chemical Digital Twin technology. Key Benefits : Speeds up sourcing decisions, identifies material risks, and assists with global regulatory compliance.

: Speeds up sourcing decisions, identifies material risks, and assists with global regulatory compliance. Co-innovation Model: Developed through Tata Elxsi’s STEP UP program for deep-tech companies.

Medical device companies currently deal with a reality where material choices directly impact business resilience and market access. Vital product information is frequently scattered across Bill of Materials (BOMs), supplier files, and various software systems like Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) or Product Lifecycle Management (PLM). This fragmentation often turns new regulations into expensive manual tasks for expert teams.

ViTel creates a digital knowledge graph that links products, parts, materials, and chemicals with their respective suppliers and regulations. By doing so, it allows teams to identify supplier dependencies and evaluate sourcing exposure in different countries. The solution uses science-constrained AI models to help users understand how specific material risks might affect cost or product continuity.

Tata Elxsi, an India-based global leader in the healthcare sector, contributed its three decades of regulatory expertise to ensure the system reasons effectively about material risk. Viridium AI, a specialist platform company, provided the underlying technology and Chemical Digital Twin capabilities.

Sreevatsa Sahasranaman, Senior Vice President at Tata Elxsi, stated that ViTel brings material intelligence into the workflows that matter most for customers. He noted that this helps companies make more confident decisions regarding quality and regulatory readiness. Niraj Deo, CEO of Viridium AI, added that once material knowledge is digitized, it becomes a reusable asset for the entire enterprise.

The development of ViTel took place under STEP UP, an initiative by Tata Elxsi designed to work with high-potential tech companies to bring specific solutions to market. This partnership focuses on combining design-led engineering with deep domain knowledge to produce measurable outcomes for global healthcare enterprises.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is ViTel and who is it designed for?

A1. ViTel is a material intelligence software solution co-developed by Tata Elxsi and Viridium AI. It is designed specifically for medical device manufacturers to help them manage material data, supplier risks, and regulatory compliance.

Q2. How does the Chemical Digital Twin technology work in this solution?

A2. The technology, provided by Viridium AI, creates a digital representation of a product’s material makeup. It connects every part and chemical to its supplier and relevant safety regulations, allowing manufacturers to simulate how changes in supply or law will affect their products.

Q3. Why is material intelligence important for medical devices in 2026?

A3. Manufacturers face increasingly strict global regulations and supply chain issues. Material intelligence helps these companies avoid manual data entry, protect their margins, and ensure they can quickly find alternative materials if a specific supplier or region becomes a risk.

Q4. What is the role of Tata Elxsi in the development of ViTel?

A4. Tata Elxsi provided the medical domain expertise and regulatory knowledge gathered over 30 years in the industry. They led the design and engineering of the solution through their STEP UP co-innovation program.