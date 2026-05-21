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BenQ launches MOBIUZ EX321UZ 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor in India

BenQ launches the MOBIUZ EX321UZ in India, a 31.5-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor featuring a 240Hz refresh rate, DisplayPort 2.1a, and AI color optimization.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
BenQ launches MOBIUZ EX321UZ 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor in India

BenQ just launched the MOBIUZ EX321UZ in India. It’s a 31.5-inch gaming monitor with a 4th gen QD-OLED panel and a 5-layer tandem setup. Price? ₹1,28,998. You get 4K UHD, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time. That’s serious hardware for gamers or anyone who needs top-end visuals. You can buy it online or in stores across India from May 19, 2026.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Features a 31.5-inch 4K UHD 3840×2160 4th Gen Tandem QD-OLED panel.
  • Offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GtG response time.
  • Available for ₹1,28,998 across Indian retail channels from May 19, 2026.
  • Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1a (80Gbps) and HDMI 2.1 with eARC.
  • Includes a 3-year warranty that covers OLED burn-in.

BenQ launches MOBIUZ EX321UZ 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor

The big deal here is the tandem QD-OLED setup. BenQ says this boosts brightness and makes the panel tougher, but you still get those fast OLED response times. The screen covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color space and keeps Delta E under 2, so colors should look spot-on. It’s certified for VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, which means you get deep blacks and accurate colors. There’s also Smart Game Art, which uses AI to tweak colors for different games. You get access to over 120 custom color profiles through BenQ’s Color Shuttle. Handy if you like to fine-tune your visuals.

Worried about heat or burn-in? BenQ has added an Advanced Thermal Design, and something called Brightness Flow to keep things cool and the screen steady, even during long gaming sessions. There’s a new surface coating too. It’s rated 3H for hardness and is supposed to be 2.5 times more scratch-resistant. BenQ claims it also makes blacks look up to 40% deeper. And yes, the three-year warranty covers OLED burn-in. That’s a relief.

You get plenty of ports. There’s DisplayPort 2.1a with UHBR20, so you can push 80Gbps for uncompressed 4K at high refresh rates. HDMI 2.1 with eARC is here too, which is great if you want to hook up a soundbar. The USB-C port gives you 90W power delivery. There’s a Smart KVM switch, so you can control more than one device with the same keyboard and mouse. You also get a remote and a stand that tilts, swivels, and adjusts for height. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is built in to help cut down on screen tearing.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India and South Asia, stated that modern gamers seek cinematic storytelling and artistic depth. He noted that the new model aims to merge gaming performance with visual artistry. BenQ, a technology enterprise generating over $25 billion globally, continues to expand its display portfolio in the region. The company employs over 100,000 people and focuses on display technology, green energy, and system manufacturing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the BenQ MOBIUZ EX321UZ in India?

A1. The BenQ MOBIUZ EX321UZ launches with a special price of ₹1,28,998.

Q2. What type of panel does the MOBIUZ EX321UZ use?

A2. It uses a 31.5-inch 4th Generation Tandem QD-OLED panel with a 4K UHD resolution.

Q3. Does the BenQ EX321UZ warranty cover screen burn-in?

A3. Yes, BenQ provides a comprehensive 3-year warranty that includes coverage for OLED burn-in.

Q4. What connectivity options are available on this monitor?

A4. The monitor includes DisplayPort 2.1a (80Gbps), HDMI 2.1 with eARC, and a USB-C port with 90W power delivery.

Q5. What is the refresh rate and response time of the display?

A5. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate and an ultra-fast 0.03ms GtG response time.

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Vishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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