V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review: Is It Worth It?

I have spent several weeks evaluating the V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L water heater in a standard Indian home. Geyser buyers these days are looking for more than hot water. You want a water heater that offers features in addition to heating water, such as saving energy and smartphone compatibility. This V-Guard model attempts to meet the requirements of customers looking for a ‘smarter’ appliance. V-Guard Industries Limited is a long-standing Indian company that manufactures electrical products. This model is a storage geyser, so it retains hot water in a tank for later use.

Key Takeaways:

The 5-star BEE rating means that your monthly electricity bills will be lower.

You can use your smartphone to control it, set schedules and monitor usage.

The 10-year warranty for the tank is greater than that provided by most other brands.

It is safe for tall buildings as it can handle high pressure of 8 bar.

Its square shape is suitable for contemporary bathrooms.

Design & Build Quality

The first thing that drew my eye was the square design. The Luxecube Smart is unlike the other geysers in India, most of which have circular or cylindrical shapes. This is the only modern shape I have seen. The white body is clean, and the ABS plastic feels thick. ABS is an example of a plastic type that is non-rusting and can withstand heat. The model’s body meets the basic requirements of a bathroom that is often damp.

For a 15-litre unit, the model is compact. I realised that it does not consume too much vertical space on the wall. The designated mount is vertical, which means you need a clear space on the wall above your shower or tap. With a mass of 11 kg, its empty weight makes it a little too heavy. Make sure your wall can support it when it is filled with 15 kg of water. The overall construction is solid, and I found no cheap buttons or loose panels.

Heating Performance and Technology

On a few mornings, I timed how quickly the heater gets the water to a temperature that is warm enough to bathe in. The 2000W heating element takes between 12 to 15 mins for the water to reach a warm enough temperature. This is to be expected from a 15L storage geyser. V-Guard employs the use of a nickel coated heating element here. The nickel coating serves to protect the heating element from any kind of build up of minerals. If your element is coated with nickel, and you live in an area with hard water, the element coated with nickel will suffer less in terms of its heating ability.

The tank is constructed from steel and coated with enamel that has titanium infused into it. The titanium is Corrosion resistant and coated to the interior of the tank to extend its life. V-Guard employs Thermocline Technology. This keeps the cold water that comes into the tank from mixing with the warm water that is already in the tank. From my experience, this means you can enjoy a hot shower for a longer period of time before it becomes lukewarm.

Smart Features and User Experience

The ‘smart’ aspect refers to the WiFi connectivity. To test this, I downloaded the V-Guard app and noticed that pairing the geyser to my home network was straightforward. I was able to turn on the heater with the app while I was still in bed. I was also able to set schedules on the geyser, such as having it turn on at 7 AM and off at 7 30 AM during the weekdays. This is great for people who tend to leave for work and forget to turn the geyser off.

I appreciate the fact that the app shows the geyser’s energy consumption. This feature is great if users are trying to be conscious of their expenses. However, I have noticed that the app lags when trying to update the status of the geyser. If the WiFi signal in the bathroom is poor, the smart features may not work reliably. Even if the app is not functioning, the geyser has physical controls on the unit, which is great for a backup if the internet goes down.

Energy Saving and Costs

In India, this model costs ₹14,242. Although this seems expensive for a 15L geyser, its smart features and 5-star rating justify this price for some people. The BEE star rating is a newly formed rating system implemented by the Indian government where the lower the rating, the better the energy efficiency. A 5-star rating is the best possible rating. A 5-star rating means the insulation is thick enough to keep the water hot for a long time.

In the course of my use, I found that if I heated the water in the evening, the water would stay hot till the next morning without turning the power back on. This is how you save money. The savings on your power bill can ignore the high initial price of the geyser.

Safety and Pressure Handling

Safety is the most important part of any water heater. This model has 8 bar rating. That is high enough for residents living on the 10th or 20th floor of an apartment building as the water pressure from the overhead tank is very high. I did not notice any leaks or other issues during my tests. There is also a multi-function safety valve that allows for the release of pressure if it gets too high in the tank.

All other brands have 5- or 7-year warranties on the inner tank of the water heater. The 10-year warranty on this inner tank shows the confidence the company has in the build. Having a 4-year warranty on the heating element is also better than the standard 2 years from cheaper models.

Product Specifications

Brand: V-Guard

Model Name: LUXECUBE SMART

Capacity: 15 Litres

Color: White

BEE Star Rating: 5 Stars

Power Consumption: 2000 Watts

Rated Pressure: 8 Bar

Tank Material: Titanium Infused Enamel Coated Tank

Heating Element: Nickel Coated Heating Element

Body Material: ABS Plastic

Technology: Thermocline Technology

Weight: 11 kg

Dimensions: 38.5 cm Width x 36.7 cm Height x 39 cm Depth

Warranty: 3 years on product, 4 years on heating element, 10 years on tank

Verdict

The V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L is a great option for those who want a great quality water heater with smart tech features. It is constructed well with excellent safety features. The design is a refreshing change from old geyers. The smart app function is a good aspect for customers who prefer smart home tech.

The 5-star rating and extended warranty should ease the mind of customers in regard to the price of 14242 compared to other more basic models. If you want a geyser in your apartment that you are able to control from your phone, this is one of the best options available. It is an appliance that is soley practical, however, it is able to help you save on your electricty bill. V-Guard has a good reputation in India, and this model has a good market sentiment due to its wide service network.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the use of the nickel coating on the element?

A1: The nickel coating acts as a shield against scale and crust that forms when hard water is heated. This keeps the heater working fast for a longer time.

Q2: Can I use this geyser in a high-rise apartment?

A2: Yes, it is rated for 8 bar pressure. This is specifically designed to handle the high pressure found in tall buildings.

Q3: Does the geyser work without the mobile app?

A3: Yes, you can operate it manually using the controls on the device. The app is an extra feature for convenience.

Q4: How much electricity does it consume?

A4: It uses 2000 watts when heating. Because it is 5 stars rated, it shuts off quickly once the water is hot and keeps the water warm for hours.

Q5: What is in the box?

A5: The package includes one water heater unit and a warranty card. You may need to buy inlet and outlet pipes separately.