Apple Plans to Launch 11 New Devices including iPhone 18 Pro and Foldable phone

As per reports, Apple is gearing up to release approximately eleven new products, spanning the entirety of its hardware portfolio. Speculations indicate the 2026 line-up will include the iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple’s first foldable iPhone, and new iPads. This product push coincides with the company’s efforts to integrate hardware with its new AI software.

Key Takeaways:

The iPhone 18 Pro models could have Face ID that works under the display and a camera with an adjustable aperture.

The forthcoming foldable iPhone is expected to have a dual-screen design.

The newest Mac Studio and iMac models are expected to have M5 chips.

The updates include an iPad 12 and a new OLED iPad mini.

This year we also expect to see the Apple Watch Series 12 and new Ultra models.

Details About iPhone 18 Pro and Foldable

This year, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be the biggest releases for Apple. Apple is likely going to offer a change for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup by hiding Face ID sensors under the display, while the absence of an ID sensor will lead to a smaller cut out for the camera so that a bigger area can be used for display. These devices are expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chip which is said to be centered around speed and AI. A variable aperture lens is also a possiblity and that will help users take better photos. For users in India, these devices are likely to be priced upwards of 1,30,000 rupees for the Pro model and expected to be released around the end of September or early October.

Another important point of discussion is the foldable iPhone. Apple describes it as a ‘big phone’ that has an internal display that folds like other foldable devices. Apple is expected to focus on multitasking capabilities to utilize the screen space effectively. Apple is entering a market that already has other brands with foldable phones, and while other devices have been in the market for a while, Apple is likely to focus on durability and screen quality for differentiation.

Apple iOS is expected to release iPads 12 in 2024. It is likely to include Apple Intelligence. The iPad mini is likely to include an OLED display screen which will improve color quality and contrast. This will improve usability for consumers who prefer watching video and reading on the IPad mini.

For professional computing, an updated version of the Mac Studio, Mac mini and iMac is expected to be released with the M5 Chip. The M5 chip is likely to improve productivity for professional services. A MacBook Pro with an OLED display is rumored to be out in 2026 and is likely to be purchased by developers, and creative who need high Pro processing in India.

Wearables and Smart Home Hub

The second half of this year should see the release of the Apple Watch Series 12 and the new Apple Watch Ultra. These new wearables will almost certainly emphasize new features related to health tracking. In addition, Apple is expanding into the smart home market with a new hub device. This hub will likely integrate with updated models of Apple TV and HomePod, which will support a new, more advanced version of Siri. These products will help users with multiple smart devices to manage home automation more easily.

FAQs

Q1: When will iPhone 18 Pro be released in India?

A1: Apple usually does its main hardware event in September. So, you can expect the iPhone 18 Pro to be released in India about 10 days after the global event.

Q2: What will be the price of foldable iPhone?

A2: There is no price that is official, however, market analysts believe the price will be even higher than the Pro Max models, starting somewhere from 1,80,000 to 2,00,000 rupees.

Q3: Will iPad 12 be able to support Apple Intelligence?

A3: iPad 12 is said to have everything that is needed to support Apple Intelligence so, the answer is yes, iPad 12 will support Apple Intelligence.

Q4: Which chips will the new Macs have?

A4: The 2026 Mac lineup, including the iMac and Mac Studio, are going to M5 series of chips for better speed and power efficiency.