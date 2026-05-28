Meesho and Google Cloud partner to scale e-commerce operations in India

Meesho and Google Cloud announced a long term partnership on May 26, 2026, to build a digital foundation for the e-commerce platform’s next growth phase. Under this agreement, Meesho is moving its data and infrastructure to Google Cloud to handle its 264 million users and nearly one million sellers. The move includes the launch of Vaani, an artificial intelligence assistant built on the Gemini model, which helps shoppers in smaller Indian towns use voice commands to find products.

Key Takeaways

Meesho is migrating its entire data stack to Google Cloud Dataproc and Google Kubernetes Engine to speed up information processing.

The new AI assistant, Vaani, supports Hindi and English voice searches, specifically helping users in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Early testing shows that users who shop via the AI assistant are 22% more likely to complete a purchase.

The platform can now scale its computing capacity by three times to manage massive traffic spikes during annual sale events.

Advanced security tools from Google will protect the transaction data of 15 million monthly active merchants and customers.

Meesho, a Bengaluru based e-commerce firm, connects small businesses directly with consumers across India. By using Google Cloud Dataproc, the company has improved its data processing speed by 52%. This allows the platform to provide better product suggestions to shoppers based on their local preferences and past shopping habits. For the 961,000 small businesses selling on the app, these faster insights help predict what customers want to buy before a sale starts.

The launch of Vaani is a major part of this update. This tool uses Gemini’s multimodal features, meaning it can understand both what a user says and what is appearing on their phone screen. During its first month, 1.5 million people used the assistant. Because Vaani explains product details clearly through a natural conversation, Meesho found that these customers were less likely to return or cancel their orders.

Small business owners also get new tools to manage their shops. Meesho is using generative media models to help sellers list their products faster. When a seller uploads a photo, the AI automatically fills in the product details and attributes. This reduces the manual work needed to get a shop online.

During the Mega Blockbuster Sale in 2025, Meesho recorded 2 billion visits and 52,000 active users every minute. To maintain this performance, the platform now uses Google’s scalable infrastructure to prevent crashes when millions shop at the same time. This is especially helpful for users on budget smartphones or slow internet connections in rural areas, as it helps pages load faster.

Security is another focus of the partnership. Meesho is using the Google Cloud Security Command Center to monitor for threats. This system helps the company find and fix digital risks automatically, keeping personal information and payment records safe for its nationwide user base.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Vaani and how does it help shoppers?

A1. Vaani is a voice-controlled shopping assistant on the Meesho app. It allows people to ask questions and find items by speaking in Hindi or English, making it easier for those who prefer not to type.

Q2. How does the Google Cloud partnership benefit small sellers on Meesho?

A2. Sellers can list products faster because AI automatically pulls details from their photos. Additionally, the platform’s faster data processing helps their products reach the right buyers more accurately.

Q3. Can the Meesho app handle heavy traffic during festival sales?

A3. Yes, the new infrastructure allows Meesho to triple its computing capacity instantly, ensuring the app does not slow down even when millions of people shop simultaneously.

Q4. Is my personal data safe with these new AI features?

A4. Meesho has consolidated its security using Google’s enterprise tools, which provide automated threat detection and multi-layered defenses to protect user data and transaction history.