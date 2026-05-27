Luna launches voice-controlled Luna Band wearable in India with AI daily planning

Health technology company Luna introduced the Luna Band in India on May 26, 2026. The new voice-first wearable works directly with the company’s health engine called LifeOS. It continuously reads body metrics and connects those signals to generate a simplified daily schedule for the wearer.

Key Takeaways:

The Luna Band focuses on providing an hour-by-hour daily plan rather than just displaying raw biometric data.

Users can log meals and workouts using voice commands to avoid manual data entry on their phones.

Drop 1 is invite-only, and the company expects to start shipping these devices at the end of July 2026.

The wearable aims to help high-performing individuals maintain a peak state every single day. LifeOS gathers continuous physical data and connects it with blood markers, medical context, and food habits. The system processes this information to build a schedule and uses haptic alerts to tell the wearer what to do next. For example, the band might provide a wrist tap at 9 a.m. to suggest skipping an espresso, or a 2 p.m. alert indicating a good time for a high-focus work sprint. The Luna app opens directly to a simplified plan for the day, which includes tags from different sources like Sleep AI, Nutrition AI, Supplements, Activity AI, and Circadian rhythms.

Luna designed its platform to replace multiple separate applications for sleep, nutrition, stress, and recovery. The Luna app includes built-in micro-apps for these categories and supports third-party device connections. These micro-apps run on the wearer’s own data and context to build a personalized health model. People can also build their own health modules within the app to keep everything in one place.

To reduce user friction, the Luna Band relies heavily on voice inputs. Wearers can speak commands like, “I had a large coffee at 4 p.m. and skipped my afternoon walk”. The app features a persistent voice input option so users can ask questions about their health like they are sending a voice note. LifeOS then finds specific cause-effect relationships instead of showing basic charts. The app might tell a user that drinking caffeine after 3 p.m. cost them 41 minutes of deep sleep. Users can also check the app to see a single Peak Score that tracks their overall progress across weeks.

A feature called Health Clone tracks biomarkers and blood markers over time to act as a predictor of longevity. The LifeOS software adjusts the wearer’s plan in real time if they cross time zones for a meeting or train for a race. This software comes free for anyone who purchases the wearable.

FAQs

Q1. What is the Luna Band?

A1. The Luna Band is a voice-powered wearable device that uses the LifeOS intelligence engine to read body signals and create a daily schedule for users.

Q2. When will the Luna Band be available in India?

A2. The company opened the waitlist in India on May 26, 2026. The first invite-only batch will begin shipping at the end of July 2026.

Q3. Do I need to pay extra for the LifeOS software?

A3. No, the LifeOS health engine comes free with the Luna Band.

Q4. How does the Luna Band track food and activities?

A4. The device features a voice input tool, allowing users to speak their updates instead of manually logging meals and workouts into an app.

Q5. What is the main goal of the Luna Band?

A5. The primary goal of the wearable is to help high-performing individuals reach a peak state every day by planning their schedule hour by hour.