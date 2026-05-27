News

Luna launches voice-controlled Luna Band wearable in India with AI daily planning

Health technology company Luna introduced the voice-first Luna Band in India today. The wearable uses LifeOS AI to create daily schedules based on body metrics.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
Luna launches voice-controlled Luna Band wearable in India with AI daily planning

Health technology company Luna introduced the Luna Band in India on May 26, 2026. The new voice-first wearable works directly with the company’s health engine called LifeOS. It continuously reads body metrics and connects those signals to generate a simplified daily schedule for the wearer.

Contents

Key Takeaways:

  • The Luna Band focuses on providing an hour-by-hour daily plan rather than just displaying raw biometric data.
  • Users can log meals and workouts using voice commands to avoid manual data entry on their phones.
  • Drop 1 is invite-only, and the company expects to start shipping these devices at the end of July 2026.

Luna launches voice-controlled Luna Band wearable

The wearable aims to help high-performing individuals maintain a peak state every single day. LifeOS gathers continuous physical data and connects it with blood markers, medical context, and food habits. The system processes this information to build a schedule and uses haptic alerts to tell the wearer what to do next. For example, the band might provide a wrist tap at 9 a.m. to suggest skipping an espresso, or a 2 p.m. alert indicating a good time for a high-focus work sprint. The Luna app opens directly to a simplified plan for the day, which includes tags from different sources like Sleep AI, Nutrition AI, Supplements, Activity AI, and Circadian rhythms.

Luna designed its platform to replace multiple separate applications for sleep, nutrition, stress, and recovery. The Luna app includes built-in micro-apps for these categories and supports third-party device connections. These micro-apps run on the wearer’s own data and context to build a personalized health model. People can also build their own health modules within the app to keep everything in one place.

To reduce user friction, the Luna Band relies heavily on voice inputs. Wearers can speak commands like, “I had a large coffee at 4 p.m. and skipped my afternoon walk”. The app features a persistent voice input option so users can ask questions about their health like they are sending a voice note. LifeOS then finds specific cause-effect relationships instead of showing basic charts. The app might tell a user that drinking caffeine after 3 p.m. cost them 41 minutes of deep sleep. Users can also check the app to see a single Peak Score that tracks their overall progress across weeks.

A feature called Health Clone tracks biomarkers and blood markers over time to act as a predictor of longevity. The LifeOS software adjusts the wearer’s plan in real time if they cross time zones for a meeting or train for a race. This software comes free for anyone who purchases the wearable.

FAQs

Q1. What is the Luna Band?

A1. The Luna Band is a voice-powered wearable device that uses the LifeOS intelligence engine to read body signals and create a daily schedule for users.

Q2. When will the Luna Band be available in India?

A2. The company opened the waitlist in India on May 26, 2026. The first invite-only batch will begin shipping at the end of July 2026.

Q3. Do I need to pay extra for the LifeOS software?

A3. No, the LifeOS health engine comes free with the Luna Band.

Q4. How does the Luna Band track food and activities?

A4. The device features a voice input tool, allowing users to speak their updates instead of manually logging meals and workouts into an app.

Q5. What is the main goal of the Luna Band?

A5. The primary goal of the wearable is to help high-performing individuals reach a peak state every day by planning their schedule hour by hour.

Lenovo Announces ThinkStation P4 Desktop With AMD Ryzen PRO 9000 And NVIDIA Blackwell Graphics
Samsung Marks 30 Years of Customer Service in India with AI Driven Care
Smarten Power Systems launches Helix series MPPT solar inverters starting at INR 5,350
Tata Elxsi and Viridium AI Introduce ViTel to Improve Medical Device Material Sourcing
Xiaomi reports INR 139532.8 crore revenue in Q1 2026 as smartphone and EV sales rise
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Smarten Power Systems launches Helix series MPPT solar inverters starting at INR 5,350 Smarten Power Systems launches Helix series MPPT solar inverters starting at INR 5,350
Next Article Samsung Marks 30 Years of Customer Service in India with AI Driven Care Samsung Marks 30 Years of Customer Service in India with AI Driven Care
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Latest News

itel 4G Feature Phone Users Can Now Recharge with Jio Rs 123 Monthly Plan
itel 4G Feature Phone Users Can Now Recharge with Jio Rs 123 Monthly Plan
By Vishal Jain
Samsung launches 2026 Vision AI TV lineup in India with 72 new models
Samsung launches 2026 Vision AI TV lineup in India with 72 new models
By Aditi Sharma
ASUS launches VM441 AiO with Snapdragon X chip in India
ASUS launches VM441 AiO with Snapdragon X chip in India starting at INR 1,01,990
By Aditi Sharma
TP-Link India begins local manufacturing of Wi-Fi 7 networking gear
TP-Link India begins local manufacturing of Wi-Fi 7 networking gear
By Vishal Jain
BMW X6 M60i xDrive pre-launch bookings now open in India
BMW X6 M60i xDrive pre-launch bookings now open in India
By Shweta Bansal
AI agents and quantum computing
Google I/O 2026 Dialogues stage covers AI agents and quantum computing
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like