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TP-Link India begins local manufacturing of Wi-Fi 7 networking gear

TP-Link India begins local manufacturing of Wi-Fi 7 products like the Omada EAP770 following DoT guidelines to boost high-speed internet and domestic production.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
TP-Link India begins local manufacturing of Wi-Fi 7 networking gear

TP-Link India has started producing its Wi-Fi 7 product lineup within the country to meet the growing need for high-speed connectivity. This move follows the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) decision in January 2026 to open the lower 6 GHz radio frequency band for public use without a license. The company is starting this local production with the Omada EAP770, a high-end access point designed for businesses and large venues.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • TP-Link is among the first global brands to start Wi-Fi 7 production in India.
  • The Omada EAP770 enterprise access point is the first Wi-Fi 7 device made locally.
  • Local production currently accounts for 92% of the company’s India sales.
  • The company aims to increase local manufacturing to 97% over the next three years.
  • The DoT has freed up 500 MHz of spectrum in the 5925 to 6425 MHz range.

TP-Link India begins local manufacturing

TP-Link India is a branch of the US-based TP-Link Systems Inc., a global company that sells routers and networking hardware in over 170 countries. By making these products in India, the company aligns with the national goal of self-reliance in technology. The recent spectrum change by the DoT is the main driver for this shift. By delicensing the 5925 to 6425 MHz band, the government has allowed companies to deploy Wi-Fi 7, which uses these wider channels to move data faster.

The first product off the local line, the Omada EAP770, is a tri-band ceiling-mount device. It is built for places with many users, such as college campuses, hospitals, and shopping malls. It works with the Omada Software Defined Networking platform, which lets IT managers control the whole network from a single cloud-based interface.

Wi-Fi 7 technology provides much higher data speeds and lower delay compared to older versions. This is helpful for modern tasks like cloud computing, video meetings, and managing smart devices in large offices. TP-Link plans to move more of its Wi-Fi 7 catalog to Indian factories in the coming months to serve both local customers and eventually export to other countries.

Currently, TP-Link works with Indian Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) partners to build its products. The company also has a headquarters in Mumbai and a research center in Bengaluru. These facilities help the brand adjust its global technology to fit the specific needs of Indian businesses and homes. Over the next five years, the company plans to establish its largest global manufacturing presence within India.

FAQ

Q1. What is the benefit of the DoT delicensing the 6 GHz band?

A1. It allows the use of Wi-Fi 7 technology in India without needing a specific license for those frequencies, leading to faster and more reliable wireless internet for everyone.

Q2. Which TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 product is now made in India?

A2. The Omada EAP770 enterprise access point is the first Wi-Fi 7 device the company has started manufacturing locally.

Q3. How much of TP-Link’s products sold in India are made locally?

A3. About 92% of their current sales come from locally made products, with a goal to reach up to 97% in the next three years.

Q4. What makes Wi-Fi 7 better than previous Wi-Fi versions?

A4. Wi-Fi 7 offers much higher capacity and lower latency, which helps with data-heavy tasks like AI applications, IoT systems, and high-quality video calls.

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Vishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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