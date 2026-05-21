HMD Vibe2 5G launches on Flipkart with Android 16 and 6000mAh battery

HMD today released the HMD Vibe2 5G in India, a new smartphone priced starting at ₹9,499. The device will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting May 26 at 12:00 PM. This launch targets the budget segment by offering Android 16 and a large 6000mAh battery for less than ₹10,000.

Key Takeaways

Price : Starts at ₹9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

: Starts at ₹9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. Sale Date : May 26, 2026, at 12:00 PM on Flipkart.

: May 26, 2026, at 12:00 PM on Flipkart. Software : Runs on the latest Android 16.

: Runs on the latest Android 16. Battery : 6000mAh capacity with 18W charging.

: 6000mAh capacity with 18W charging. AI Features : Includes Indus by Sarvam AI for local language support.

: Includes Indus by Sarvam AI for local language support. Durability: Features an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

The HMD Vibe2 5G is the latest entry from Human Mobile Devices (HMD), Europe’s largest smartphone manufacturer. The phone features a 120Hz refresh rate display designed to provide smooth scrolling and fluid animations during daily use. It is powered by an octa-core 2.3GHz processor, which HMD claims can handle multitasking and 5G performance effectively for Indian users.

The camera setup on the Vibe2 5G includes a 50MP AI dual-camera system on the back. This system uses artificial intelligence to adjust to different lighting conditions. For selfies, the device has an 8MP front camera that includes features for artificial light correction and portrait shots.

A major highlight of this device is the integration of Indus by Sarvam AI. Sarvam AI is an Indian startup that developed the Indus model to understand 22 Indian languages and local cultural contexts. This allows the phone to offer more intuitive and localized AI experiences. Additionally, the phone comes pre-installed with Sanchar Saathi, a digital safety initiative from the Government of India that helps users track or block lost devices and report fraud.

Ravi Kunwar, CEO of HMD India & APAC, stated that the Vibe2 5G is built for the aspirations of young Indians who want safer and smarter technology. Mukund Kedia from Flipkart noted that the collaboration helps bring 5G and AI features to consumers across both metros and smaller towns at an affordable price.

The smartphone comes in two storage versions: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage. Customers can choose from three colors: Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink. The device also maintains a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature often preferred by budget buyers.

Related FAQs

Q1. What is the price of the HMD Vibe2 5G in India?

A1. The HMD Vibe2 5G has a launch price starting at ₹9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model.

Q2. When and where can I buy the HMD Vibe2 5G?

A2. The sale starts on May 26, 2026, at 12:00 PM, exclusively on Flipkart.

Q3. Does the HMD Vibe2 5G support fast charging?

A3. Yes, the phone includes an 18W charger in the box to charge its 6000mAh battery.

Q4. What version of Android does the HMD Vibe2 5G run?

A4. The device runs on Android 16, which is the latest major release of the operating system.

Q5. Is the HMD Vibe2 5G waterproof?

A5. It has an IP64 rating, which means it is protected against dust and splashes of water, though it is not fully waterproof.