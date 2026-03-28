Four years after introducing the feature designed for users facing serious threats, Apple has stated that no iPhone or other company device has been compromised by mercenary spyware while in Lockdown Mode. Apple’s Sarah O’Rourke stated that as far as the company knows, there are no successful hacks of devices with this mode turned on.

Key Takeaways:

Apple has stated that there are no successful hacks on devices that have Lockdown Mode enabled.

This is also verified by independent entities like Amnesty International; they also stated that there have been no successful breaches.

This feature disables some phone functionalities to limit points of access for a potential hacker.

Some spywares even deactivate infection attempts on a device when they identify that Lockdown Mode is enabled.

In 2022, Apple released new software designed specifically for targeted digital attacks. This software, called Lockdown Mode, is designed to help defend people who may digitally harassed, or abused, like journalists or government officials. Apple software works by limiting the use of the software, and, as a result, reduces the ability, and therefore risk, of digitally targeted attacks Apple software. Apple’s software Lockdown Mode reduces the ability of digitally targeted attacks by 1. Blocking most types of message attachments 2. Resource a hacker may use to digitally access a targeted attacks Apple software s

Amnesty International and Citizen Lab support Apple. Donncha Ó Cearbhaill, who leads the security lab at Amnesty International, explains his team’s efforts to find, and prove, a successful hack on an iPhone. Citizen Lab proved attacks that were used by the software named Pegasus and Predator were Not successful because of the Lockdown Mode

Google when evaluating the security that Lockdown Mode provides, and how effective the security is on mobile devices, Google observed that some spywares were redesigned to secure effectiveness. In one case, when the mobile device security feature stated that the security spyware stopped the attack device to ensure that the security was successful

Mobile security devices like Apple have to Activate security devices for remote attack on user via spyware, such as the NSO Group and Intellexa devices. Apple security devices send notices to targeted mobile devices, including users in at least 150 countries to secure devices. Most all users do not have to use Apple security devices.

The firm has yet again updated the list of protections in the mode. Newest additions include the restriction of wireless connections and the prevention of installable configuration profiles. These alterations help close additional attack vectors used by adversaries to install various forms of malware.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is Apple Lockdown mode?

A1: This is a mode available on iPad and Mac that is designed to provide maximim protection by limiting your device’s functionality in specific places where spyware attacks may occur.

Q2: Who is this for?

A2: This is specifically for a small group of people who work in very targeted and sophisticated digital combat roles; this may include people working in humanitarian issues and people working in journalism.

Q3: How will this change how my phone works?

A3: Apple lockdown mode will change how your phone works in a lot of different different ways, for example, it will block you from sending and receiving certain message attachments, and will block you from receiving shutdown face time calls from people you dont know in order to decrease the avenues available to a potential malicious actor.

Q4: How do i turn it on?

A4: This is the easiest step actually, you will find this in your settings under optettings under privacy and security, and once you turn this on your device will restart in order to apply the protections.