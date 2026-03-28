Google releases Android 17 Beta 3 for Pixel devices

Google has shifted Android 17 Beta 3 to final testing for Pixel smartphones. With this version, Google has reached platform stability. This indicates to app developers that the internal operating system rules have stabilized. Developers adjust their apps for the finalized version that the public will receive. End users will see enhancements that brings some visual choices and fixes and the overall phone experience will feel more refined.

Key Takeaways:

Developers can access Android 17 Beta 3 at the platform stability phase.

There’s an option to hide app names on the home screen.

Google has revamped the location permissions layout again.

The search bar in the Pixel Launcher has reverted to an old style.

The Pixel 6 series through the Pixel 10 series devices are supported.

New Customization Features on Home Screens

Google smartphones use the Pixel Launcher to manage their home screens and app collections. With the latest update, Google has provided the option to hide app names from home screen icons. Users can hide app names and enjoy their wallpaper on the home screen with more visibility.

To activate this feature, press and hold an empty space on the screen, and select the option for wallpaper and style. You will find the app name toggle option inside the icons menu. This toggle is a screen option, so app drawers will continue to show names. This is ideal for users who want a more minimalist aesthetic in their home screen and use the app logo without a name to identify an app.

Changes to Privacy and User Interface

Google, the company responsible for the Android OS, has also modified the location permission menu. This is the prompt that appears when an app attempts to gain access to your location. The updated layout is more user-friendly and allows for better control and visibility over the information being shared, providing more control over the privacy options.

An update has begun rolling out to the Pixel Launcher, bringing changes to the search bar located at the bottom of the screen. The experimental design seen previously in prior versions is gone; in its place is a design similar to the search bar deployed in stable versions of Android. Additionally, Google has introduced the ability to customize the search bar, allowing users to select which shortcuts they wish to display, including voice search and camera icons.

Device Compatibility

This update is only available for Google Pixel 6 devices, including the newly released Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro. In order to access the update, participants need to sign up for the Android Beta Program through the official website. Once registered, the update will become available in the settings. Users are advised to back up their files prior to installing the update, as beta software has been known to contain bugs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How do I get Android 17 Beta 3 on my Pixel phone?

A1: You can visit the Android Beta Program website and register your device. After you enroll, go to your phone settings, then system, and tap on software update to download it.

Q2: Will Android 17 Beta 3 delete my data?

A2: Installing the beta over your current software usually keeps your data safe. However, if you decide to leave the beta and go back to a stable version, your phone will be wiped. Always back up your data first.

Q3: What does platform stability mean in Android 17?

A3: It means Google has finished changing the system parts that developers use to build apps. From this point until the final release, the software focuses on fixing bugs rather than adding big new system rules.

Q4: Can I hide app names on the lock screen?

A4: No, this specific setting currently only applies to the app icons on your home screen within the Pixel Launcher.