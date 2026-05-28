News

AMD has named Vinay Awasthi as its new Senior Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
AMD has named Vinay Awasthi as its new Senior Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan

AMD says Vinay Awasthi is stepping in as Senior Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan, starting May 28, 2026. He’ll be based in Singapore, running sales for the region. It’s a big job. Asia Pacific and Japan are among AMD’s fastest-growing markets right now.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Vinay Awasthi joins AMD as the Senior Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific anHe’ll run sales and business plans for the region out of Singapore.Singapore.
  • He’s got more than 20 years in global sales, with stints at Qualcomm and HP.
  • His focus? Growing AMD’s business in cloud, enterprise, AI, commercial, and consumer sectors.

AMD has named Vinay Awasthi as its new Senior Vice President

Awasthi’s main job will be building customer relationships and working with equipment makers. He’ll also line up go-to-market plans for all the different markets in the region. The goal is steady growth in cloud, AI, enterprise, and consumer products. Simple as that.

Awasthi brings more than 20 years of global sales management experience in the technology secAwasthi isn’t new to this. He’s spent over 20 years in tech sales, including a recent stint as Senior VP and Global Head of Compute Sales at Qualcomm. Before that? Twenty-one years at HP, holding senior roles across both regional and global teams. He’s built up a track record of growing business and keeping customers happy in some pretty tough markets.e for the company and the broader technology sector. He noted that the broad portfolio of computing and artificial intelligence solutions offered by AMD creates major opportunities across the region. He plans to collaborate closely with customers, partners, and internal teams to align business execution and accelerate growth. Darren Grasby, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer at AMD, welcomed Awasthi to the team. Grasby stated that Awasthi’s management experience and focus on customer needs will produce meaningful results across the region.

The appointment hThis move shows AMD is still betting big on Asia Pacific and Japan. The company wants to grow customer partnerships to keep up with the demand for AI and faster computing hardware. With Awasthi in place, AMD says it can support customers at scale. The company’s tech covers a lot: AI-optimized processors, graphics cards, networking gear, and software. These aren’t just buzzwords. AMD’s hardware powers billions of devices and experiences every day, from embedded systems to gaming.

FAQ

Q1. Who is the new Senior Vice President of Sales for AMD in the Asia Pacific and Japan region?

A1. AMD appointed Vinay Awasthi as the Senior Vice President of Sales for the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Q2. Where will Vinay Awasthi be based for his new role at AMD?

A2. He will manage the regional sales operations from his base in Singapore.

Q3. What is the professional background of Vinay Awasthi?

A3. He has over two decades of global sales management experience, previously working as the Global Head of Compute Sales at Qualcomm and holding senior positions at HP for 21 years.

Q4. What markets will Vinay Awasthi focus on in his new position?

A4. His role involves coordinating sales strategies across cloud, enterprise, artificial intelligence, commercial, and consumer segments.

Uttar Pradesh Deploys 110 Electric Buses for Jewar Airport Connectivity
Kingston Technology launches high speed DDR5 RAM, Gen 5 SSD and secure USB drives in India
HARMAN Professional presents new JBL equipment and spatial audio at PALM Expo 2026
Meesho and Google Cloud partner to scale e-commerce operations in India
Lenovo Announces ThinkStation P4 Desktop With AMD Ryzen PRO 9000 And NVIDIA Blackwell Graphics
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Kingston Technology launches high speed DDR5 RAM, Gen 5 SSD and secure USB drives in India Kingston Technology launches high speed DDR5 RAM, Gen 5 SSD and secure USB drives in India
Next Article Uttar Pradesh Deploys 110 Electric Buses For Jewar Airport Connectivity Uttar Pradesh Deploys 110 Electric Buses for Jewar Airport Connectivity
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Latest News

Samsung Marks 30 Years of Customer Service in India with AI Driven Care
Samsung Marks 30 Years of Customer Service in India with AI Driven Care
By Aditi Sharma
Luna launches voice-controlled Luna Band wearable in India with AI daily planning
Luna launches voice-controlled Luna Band wearable in India with AI daily planning
By Vishal Jain
Smarten Power Systems launches Helix series MPPT solar inverters starting at INR 5,350
Smarten Power Systems launches Helix series MPPT solar inverters starting at INR 5,350
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Tata Elxsi and Viridium AI Introduce ViTel to Improve Medical Device Material Sourcing
By Gauri
Xiaomi reports INR 139532.8 crore revenue in Q1 2026 as smartphone and EV sales rise
Xiaomi reports INR 139532.8 crore revenue in Q1 2026 as smartphone and EV sales rise
By Aditi Sharma
itel 4G Feature Phone Users Can Now Recharge with Jio Rs 123 Monthly Plan
itel 4G Feature Phone Users Can Now Recharge with Jio Rs 123 Monthly Plan
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like