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Samsung Marks 30 Years of Customer Service in India with AI Driven Care

Samsung marks 30 years in India, evolving from 1990s manual logs to a network of 3,000+ touchpoints using AI-powered predictive care and 10-language support.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Samsung Marks 30 Years of Customer Service in India with AI Driven Care

Samsung has reached a milestone of 30 years of customer service in India, growing from a single service point in 1996 to a massive network of over 3,000 touchpoints. This journey highlights a shift from handwritten logs to a digital first approach that uses artificial intelligence to fix appliances before they even break down.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Network Size: Samsung now has over 3,000 service touchpoints and 12,500 engineers across India.
  • Predictive Tech: SmartThings enabled Proactive Care monitors appliances like ACs and fridges to detect faults early.
  • Language Support: Customer assistance is now available in 10 different Indian languages.
  • Skilling Impact: The Samsung Dost Service initiative has trained more than 14,500 engineers through partnerships with 22 ITIs.

Samsung Marks 30 Years of Customer Service in India

From Manual Registers to Pagers

When Samsung started its service operations in Delhi in March 1996, the process was entirely manual. In those days, telephones were not common in every household, so customers often visited service centres in person. Technicians recorded every complaint in physical registers and carried heavy toolkits and paper logbooks to customer homes.

By the end of 1996, the network grew to 21 centres. A year later, the company introduced pagers for engineers, which allowed them to receive alerts faster. This was the first major step toward the digital system used today. In 2003, Samsung opened its first in house call centre in Delhi’s Nehru Place and launched a toll free support number to make it easier for people to get help from home.

The Shift to AI and Connected Care

Today, the service model has moved from being reactive to proactive. Samsung uses Home Appliances Remote Management (HRM) to keep an eye on how machines are working. For example, a refrigerator can now send an alert if its cooling drops, or an air conditioner can notify the user when it needs maintenance.

Support has also moved to popular platforms like WhatsApp. Customers can book appointments online or use remote diagnostics where a technician checks a device through the internet. For smartphones, a Pick and Drop service ensures that users do not have to leave their homes for repairs. New AI tools like intelligent co-pilots and sentiment analysis help service teams understand customer needs better and provide faster solutions.

Training and Sustainability

Beyond just fixing gadgets, Samsung has focused on building a skilled workforce. Through four training academies and the Dost Service programme, thousands of youth have been trained to become professional engineers. This helps create jobs while ensuring high quality service.

The company is also pushing for a cleaner environment through the Care for Clean India initiative. This programme encourages people to dispose of their old electronics responsibly through authorized recyclers, helping reduce e-waste across the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How many languages does Samsung customer support offer in India?

A1. Samsung provides voice support in 10 Indian languages to ensure customers from different regions can communicate easily.

Q2. What is SmartThings Proactive Care?

A2. It is an AI based service that monitors the health of appliances like ACs and refrigerators. It notifies users about potential issues before a breakdown happens.

Q3. Does Samsung offer repair services for people who cannot visit a centre?

A3. Yes, the company offers a Pick and Drop service for smartphones and provides remote diagnostics for various electronic devices.

Q4. What is the Samsung Dost Service initiative?

A4. It is a skilling programme where Samsung partners with 22 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to train students as service engineers.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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