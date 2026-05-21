INALSA expands kitchen appliance portfolio with Nutri Fry DuoSlim Air Fryer under Rs.14,000

Home appliance brand INALSA has introduced its latest kitchen solution, the Nutri Fry DuoSlim: The Duo-Stack 14L Professional Air Fryer, priced at ₹13,999. The launch addresses the needs of modern Indian households where family members often follow different meal schedules and have varied food preferences. This appliance is now available across major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as offline retail stores.

Key Takeaways

Price and Availability: Launched at ₹13,999, available on Amazon, Flipkart, and local retail outlets.

Launched at ₹13,999, available on Amazon, Flipkart, and local retail outlets. High Capacity: Features a total 14-litre capacity divided into two independent 7-litre cooking baskets.

Features a total 14-litre capacity divided into two independent 7-litre cooking baskets. Space-Saving Design: Uses a vertical dual-stack architecture to maintain a compact footprint on kitchen counters.

Uses a vertical dual-stack architecture to maintain a compact footprint on kitchen counters. Advanced Coordination: Includes Sync Finish Technology to ensure different dishes finish cooking at the same time.

Includes Sync Finish Technology to ensure different dishes finish cooking at the same time. Powerful Performance: Equipped with two 1400W heating systems for a combined output of 2800W.

The Nutri Fry DuoSlim stands out through its vertical dual-stack design, which differs from the wider, side-by-side layouts found in many traditional dual-basket air fryers. By stacking the baskets vertically, INALSA has managed to offer a large 14-litre capacity while occupying the same counter space as a standard single-basket model. This architecture is specifically intended for urban Indian kitchens where space is often at a premium.

Each of the two 7-litre baskets operates as a completely independent cooking chamber. They are powered by separate 1400W heating systems, allowing users to set different temperatures ranging from 80°C to 200°C and different timers for each zone. This setup prevents flavor transfer between dishes and eliminates the need for back-to-back cooking cycles. Additionally, the unit features an integrated roasting rack system, which enables the preparation of up to four different food components in a single cycle.

To solve the common problem of dishes being ready at different times, the appliance uses Sync Finish Technology. This feature automatically adjusts the cooking start or end times across both baskets so that even if one dish takes longer than the other, they both finish simultaneously. Users can monitor the progress through reinforced viewing windows and internal lighting without needing to open the baskets and lose heat.

The appliance is part of INALSA’s broader strategy to provide accessible technology for Indian homes. Established in the mid-1960s, INALSA is a prominent player in the Indian market and is currently a subsidiary of the Taurus Group, a global entity known for European engineering standards. The Nutri Fry DuoSlim further includes 10 preset cooking menus and a smart display that can be adjusted to three different screen positions for better visibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the total capacity and power of the INALSA Nutri Fry DuoSlim?

A1. The air fryer has a total capacity of 14 litres, split into two 7-litre baskets. It delivers a combined power output of 2800W, with each basket supported by an independent 1400W heating system.

Q2. How does the Sync Finish Technology work?

A2. Sync Finish Technology coordinates the cooking cycles of both baskets. Even if you are cooking two different items at different temperatures and for different durations, this technology ensures they both complete their cooking cycle at the exact same time.

Q3. Is the design suitable for small kitchens?

A3. Yes, the DuoSlim uses a vertical stack design. This allows it to fit into the same countertop footprint as a conventional single-basket air fryer while offering double the cooking zones.

Q4. Where can I buy this air fryer and what is the cost?

A4. The product is priced at ₹13,999 and is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and various general trade retail stores across India.