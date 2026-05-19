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Noise Master Buds 2 Wins Prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2026

Noise Master Buds 2, co-engineered with Bose, wins the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2026 for its vinyl record-inspired design and premium audio features.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
Noise Master Buds 2 Wins Prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2026

Indian connected lifestyle entity Noise secured global recognition as its latest flagship true wireless stereo earbuds, the Noise Master Buds 2, won the Red Dot Design Award 2026. Co-engineered with sound technology from audio specialist Bose, the product received the honor from an international panel of design experts. The annual award program, established in 1955, highlights excellence in product styling and structural layout. This achievement follows an earlier win for the first-generation model in 2025, marking consecutive global design titles for the homegrown brand.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Global Design Honor: The product won the Red Dot Design Award 2026, judged by an international expert panel.
  • Bose Collaboration: Developed in partnership with Bose, featuring specialized sound tuning and real-time dynamic equalization.
  • Vinyl-Inspired Style: The charging case utilizes a rectilinear top combined with a semi-circular base to mimic classic vinyl records.
  • Advanced Audio Package: Features 360-degree spatial audio with head tracking, LHDC high-resolution playback, and 51dB adaptive active noise cancellation.

Noise Master Buds 2

Engineering and Aesthetic Details

The external appearance of the device centers on a philosophy that treats music playback as a physical ritual. Taking design cues from vintage analog turntables and high-end audio machinery, the charging case utilizes a distinctive rectilinear top that curves down into a semi-circle at the bottom edge.

The individual earpieces incorporate a sharp, defined side profile line and a dedicated stabilization fin designed to seat securely inside the concha of the human ear. A metallic disc sitting flat against the structural outer platform completes the design language of each earbud.

Performance and Technical Framework

Beyond external form, the internal hardware delivers high-resolution sound profiles. The acoustic system utilizes custom tuning alongside dynamic equalization that actively modifies the sound balance based on real-time listening data.

Spatial positioning is handled through 360-degree spatial audio accompanied by head-tracking mechanics, which reorients the sound field based on physical movement. For high-fidelity data transmission, the device uses the LHDC codec system to support audio streams up to 900 kbps.

The active noise cancellation blocks external disturbances up to 51 decibels, adjusting its intensity to ambient sound levels. Voice call clarity relies on an integrated six-microphone system tied to environmental noise cancellation hardware.

Market Background and Industry Footprint

This design title represents the second major international milestone for the hardware this year, following the Breakthrough award presented by industry publications SoundGuys and Android Authority during CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

As an enterprise, Noise operates its internal research division under Noise Labs to develop domestic hardware solutions. The corporate entity manufactures its device portfolio locally within India to align with the central government industrial initiatives.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the retail price of the Noise Master Buds 2 in India?

A1. The true wireless stereo earbuds are available in India at an official introductory price of Rs 7,999.

Q2. Which audio codecs do these earbuds support for high-resolution streaming?

A2. The device supports high-resolution audio streaming through the LHDC codec, allowing data transfer speeds up to 900 kbps.

Q3. Are the earbuds water-resistant for use during workouts?

A3. Yes, the product carries an IPX5 water-resistance rating, making it protected against sweat and light water splashes.

Q4. What color combinations can buyers choose from?

A4. The device is sold in three distinct color choices: Carbon, Aurum, and Mercury.

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Vishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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