News

Bosch Expands Top Load Washing Machine Range in India

Bosch expands its India laundry range with new top load washing machines from 7kg to 12kg, targeting higher market share in 2026.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
5 Min Read
Bosch Expands Top Load Washing Machine Range in India

Bosch has just added more top load washing machines to its lineup in India. The new models cover sizes from 7kg up to 12kg. The goal is simple: grab a bigger share of the Indian home appliance market. This comes after Bosch saw strong sales growth earlier this year. For context, Bosch in India is part of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, a major player in home appliances worldwide.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The new range includes capacities ranging from 7kg to 12kg.
  • Bosch aims to triple its sales volume in the top load segment during 2026.
  • New tech features like PowerWave and Vario Drum help protect clothes.
  • The company is targeting growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indian cities.
  • Machines feature a new user interface with feather-light buttons.

Bosch Expands Top Load Washing Machine

In the first quarter of 2026, Bosch’s top load washing machines saw double-digit growth. The whole laundry category jumped by 50 percent in volume. That’s a clear sign Indian buyers want better features and more convenience. It’s not surprising, really. More people are switching to automatic machines and leaving the old semi-automatic ones behind.

These new machines are made under the Make in India program. So, they’re built for the way Indian homes actually work. High performance and reliability are the focus, since that’s what most people want now. Bosch is aiming to double its market share and really take charge in this category.

New Tech Features and Performance

The tech inside these machines is all about making laundry easier. Take the PowerWave system. It moves water deep into the fabric, so stains come out without wrecking your clothes. The 7kg model uses this plus a 5-fin pulsator. Bosch also added two filters that catch twice as much lint as before. That means cleaner clothes and a cleaner machine after every wash.

Vario Drum is another feature worth mentioning. It goes after stains but doesn’t beat up your clothes. For safety, there’s a soft-close tempered glass lid. No more slamming lids or pinched fingers. Bosch also threw in chrome finishes and ergonomic touches, so the machines look and feel a bit more premium.

Design and User Experience

Bosch paid attention to how you actually use the machine. The new display is easy to read, even if sunlight is pouring in. The buttons are light to the touch and make picking a wash cycle simple. You can get these machines in three colors: Dark Lake, Black Pearl, and Grey.

Saif Khan, the MD and CEO of BSH Home Appliances, said that the Indian laundry market is changing fast. He mentioned that the company is in a good spot to lead this change with a better portfolio. By making Bosch technology available at different price points, they can reach more buyers in smaller cities. These buyers are often looking to upgrade their home appliances for the first time.

Bosch has a long history of making laundry products. They released their first automatic washing machine in 1958. Today, they continue that history by creating high-performance products for India. BSH Home Appliances Group made about 15 billion Euros in 2025 and employs over 56,000 people across 37 factories worldwide.

FAQ

Q1. What is the capacity of the new Bosch washing machines?

A1. The new models are available in sizes ranging from 7kg to 12kg.

Q2. What colors can I buy these washing machines in?

A2. The machines come in Dark Lake, Black Pearl, and Grey finishes.

Q3. What is PowerWave technology?

A3. It is a wash system that moves water through fabrics to remove stains while keeping clothes safe.

Q4. Does the machine have a soft-close lid?

A4. Yes, the range features a soft-close tempered glass lid for better safety and ease of use.

Q5. Who is the CEO of BSH Home Appliances in India?

A5. Saif Khan is currently the MD and CEO of the company in India.

Noise Master Buds 2 Wins Prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2026
L’Oréal Opens Applications For 2026 Big Bang Beauty Tech Program To Spot Indian Startups
Infinix NOTE 60 Pro picks up a MUSE Platinum Award for design
Portronics launches My Buddy K9 Pro Max laptop stand with USB hub in India
Consistent Infosystems Launches 3MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for Smart Home Security
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Consistent Infosystems Launches 3MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for Smart Home Security Consistent Infosystems Launches 3MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for Smart Home Security
Next Article Portronics launches My Buddy K9 Pro Max laptop stand with USB hub in India Portronics launches My Buddy K9 Pro Max laptop stand with USB hub in India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying
V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review
V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review: Is It Worth It?

Latest News

Dell launches new AI laptops 1
Dell launches new AI laptops and Alienware 15 gaming rig
By Gauri
Canon India Launches EOS R6V Camera and First L Series Power Zoom Lens
Canon India Launches EOS R6V Camera and First L Series Power Zoom Lens
By Aditi Sharma
vivo X300 Ultra Starts Sale in India with Bank
vivo X300 Ultra Starts Sale in India with Bank Cashback and Photography Bundle Offers
By Gauri
Edge now gets crosstab AI and voice features on both desktop and mobile
Edge now gets crosstab AI and voice features on both desktop and mobile
By Lakshmi Narayanan
India leads global charts for Meta AI usage says Will Cathcart
India leads global charts for Meta AI usage says Will Cathcart
By Vishal Jain
Instagram introduces Instants for temporary photo sharing
Instagram introduces Instants for temporary photo sharing
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like