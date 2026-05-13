Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s launch in India on May 21

Oppo India officially announced on Wednesday that it will launch the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s smartphones in the Indian market on May 21, 2026. This launch expands the current Find X9 lineup, which debuted in the country last year with the standard and Pro models. The Find X9 Ultra positions itself as the top-tier photography flagship, while the Find X9s serves as a high-performance option for a broader audience. Both devices feature the latest imaging technology developed in partnership with Hasselblad, the Swedish camera manufacturer known for high-quality professional photography equipment.

Key Takeaways

Official India launch date set for May 21, 2026.

Find X9 Ultra features a 200MP primary camera and a 10x optical zoom periscope lens.

Both phones pack massive silicon-carbon batteries exceeding 7,000mAh.

Find X9 Ultra runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Find X9s utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset.

The Find X9 Ultra serves as the flagship model, introducing a 200MP primary camera system. Oppo integrates its LUMO Image Engine, a computational photography platform designed to improve how sensors process light and color. The camera setup includes a secondary 200MP 3x portrait telephoto lens and a 50MP 10x optical zoom lens. This 10x lens uses a quintuple prism structure to fold light five times within the thin body of the phone, allowing for long-distance shots without a bulky camera bump.

On the performance side, the Find X9 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. This processor handles 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K recording at 120fps. The phone features a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery, which supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Silicon-carbon technology allows for higher energy density, meaning more battery capacity in a smaller physical size compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The Find X9s focuses on everyday flagship use with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s platform and includes a 7,025mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. For photography, the Find X9s uses a triple 50MP camera system, also tuned by Hasselblad. It supports 4K 60fps Dolby Vision recording across all its lenses. Both phones will ship with ColorOS 16, the latest software skin from Oppo based on the Android operating system.

Oppo confirmed that these devices will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Oppo online store. While official Indian pricing will be revealed on May 21, the Find X9 Ultra is expected to enter the premium segment above Rs 1,00,000. The Find X9s is anticipated to be priced near Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000.

FAQ

Q1. What is the battery capacity of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra?

A1. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra comes with a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Q2. When will the Oppo Find X9 Ultra launch in India?

A2. Oppo has confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra and the Find X9s will launch in India on May 21, 2026.

Q3. What processor is used in the Oppo Find X9s?

A3. The Oppo Find X9s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset.

Q4. Does the Oppo Find X9 Ultra support 8K video?

A4. Yes, the Find X9 Ultra supports 8K video recording at 30fps across its main and telephoto cameras.

Q5. Where can I buy the new Oppo Find X9 series phones in India?

A5. The phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Amazon India, and the Oppo India official website.