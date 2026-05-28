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WhatsApp Boosts User Safety in India with Five Major Anti-Scam Security Tools

Stay safer from scams on WhatsApp. Try new tools like Context Cards, Screen Share Warnings, and Silence Unknown Callers—now rolling out for users in India.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
WhatsApp Boosts User Safety in India with Five Major Anti-Scam Security Tools

Scammers in India are getting smarter. Fake names, urgent messages, all the usual tricks—just more convincing. WhatsApp’s answer? Five new safety features to help you spot suspicious activity and keep your info locked down. These tools help you screen spam calls, check out unknown messages, and stop anyone from sneaking into your account.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Silence Unknown Callers automatically filters out potential scam calls from people not in your contacts.
  • Context Cards provide vital details about unknown senders, such as account creation date and country location.
  • Screen Share Warnings alert users before they share their phone screen with strangers during video calls.
  • Device Linking Alerts notify you if a suspicious request is made to link your account to another device.
  • Two-Step Verification adds a secondary six-digit PIN layer to prevent hackers from stealing your account.

WhatsApp Boosts User Safety in India

Blocking the Noise with Silence Unknown Callers

Spam calls from unknown numbers are a favorite scam tactic. Silence Unknown Callers steps in and screens these calls for you. Your phone won’t ring, but you’ll still see missed calls in your notifications and Calls tab. So, you can ignore the noise but check later if you’re curious who tried to reach you.

Context Cards for Better Decisions

Get a message from a number you don’t recognize? WhatsApp now pops up a context card. You’ll see if you share any groups, where the number’s registered, and how new the account is. Handy for spotting red flags before you reply. If something feels off, just block or report the sender right there. No need to overthink it.

Protection During Video Calls

Screen sharing during video calls is risky. Scammers love it because they can grab your bank info or OTPs in seconds. Now, if you try to share your screen with someone you don’t know, WhatsApp throws up a warning. It’s a quick reminder to think twice before showing a stranger what’s on your phone.

Safeguarding Account Access

Scammers sometimes try to take over accounts by tricking users into linking their WhatsApp to a different device. WhatsApp now monitors for suspicious linking requests and sends an alert showing the location of the request. Furthermore, enabling Two-Step Verification is a critical defense. It requires a unique six-digit PIN whenever you register your account on a new phone, making it much harder for scammers to gain unauthorized access even if they have your verification code.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How do I enable the Silence Unknown Callers feature?

A1. You can find this option in WhatsApp Settings under the Privacy section. Once enabled, calls from numbers not in your contacts will be silenced automatically.

Q2. What should I do if a Context Card shows a message is from a different country?

A2. If the sender is not someone you know and the number is from a different country, treat it as a red flag. You should avoid sharing any personal information and consider blocking the account immediately.

Q3. Is the six-digit PIN for Two-Step Verification the same as my SMS code?

A3. No, the Two-Step Verification PIN is a permanent code you create yourself to protect your account. The SMS code is a temporary registration code used only when first setting up the app.

Q4. Can a scammer see my bank details if I share my screen?

A4. Yes, if you share your screen during a video call, the other person can see everything displayed on your phone, including banking apps and messages. This is why the new screen share warning is important for your safety.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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