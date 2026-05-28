Kingston Technology launches high speed DDR5 RAM, Gen 5 SSD and secure USB drives in India

Kingston Technology just rolled out new memory and storage gear in India. There’s the FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM with heat spreaders, the IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 USB drive with hardware encryption, and a 30.72TB version of the DC3000ME Gen5 U.2 NVMe SSD. These are aimed at people who need fast computing, scalable servers, or better data protection. If you’re running heavy workloads or just want to keep your files safe, you’ll probably want to take a look.

Key Takeaways

New FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RAM offers speeds from 5600MT/s to 7600MT/s.

The IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 USB drive utilizes FIPS 197 certified AES 256-bit encryption to protect stored files.

Kingston introduced a 30.72TB variant to the DC3000ME PCIe 5.0 SSD series for compute-intensive applications.

The FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM lets you overclock with ECC, so you get more speed without risking data errors. It works with Intel XMP and AMD EXPO setups. You can pick from 16GB up to 256GB modules. For the faster 7200MT/s and 7600MT/s sticks, Kingston added aluminum heat spreaders to keep things cool when you’re pushing your workstation hard. I’d say that’s a smart move if you’re running demanding apps.

Kingston’s DC3000ME Gen5 U.2 NVMe SSD now comes in a massive 30.72TB size. It runs on PCIe 5.0, so you get up to 14GB/s read speeds and 2.8 million IOPS for random reads. Still works with PCIe 4.0 boards, so you don’t have to swap out all your hardware. There’s power loss protection, 3D eTLC NAND, and TCG Opal 2.0 encryption built in. Storage options now start at 3.84TB and go all the way up to 30.72TB. That’s a lot of space, honestly.

The IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 USB drive is built for security, whether you’re using it at home or at work. It uses AES 256-bit XTS encryption and has signed firmware to block BadUSB attacks. You can plug it straight into Windows 11 or macOS, no extra software needed. If you mess up your password 10 times, it locks itself. If the Admin login fails too many times, it wipes the data. Speeds hit 145MB/s for reads and 115MB/s for writes. You can get it in sizes from 32GB up to 256GB.

Kevin Wu, Sales, Marketing and Business Development Vice President for APAC at Kingston, stated that enterprises and professionals require hardware that delivers speed, security, and long-term consistency for modern workloads.

FAQs

Q1. What is the maximum speed of the new Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RAM?

A1. The Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RAM reaches speeds up to 7600MT/s.

Q2. What are the capacities available for the IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 USB drive?

A2. The IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 USB drive is available in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage capacities.

Q3. Does the Kingston DC3000ME Gen5 SSD work with PCIe 4.0 servers?

A3. Yes, the Kingston DC3000ME Gen5 SSD features full backward compatibility with PCIe 4.0 server systems.