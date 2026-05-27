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Lenovo Announces ThinkStation P4 Desktop With AMD Ryzen PRO 9000 And NVIDIA Blackwell Graphics

Lenovo introduces the ThinkStation P4 workstation featuring AMD Ryzen PRO 9000 processors and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs for high-end AI tasks.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Lenovo Announces ThinkStation P4 Desktop

Lenovo introduces the ThinkStation P4, a new desktop workstation designed for modern professionals. This machine combines AMD Ryzen PRO 9000 Series processors with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition GPUs. The system provides hardware for engineers, designers, and creators who need fast on-device processing for artificial intelligence tasks without high costs.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Equipped with AMD Ryzen PRO 9000 Series CPUs, including models with 3D V-Cache technology.
  • Features NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs with 96GB GDDR7 memory.
  • Supports up to 256GB of DDR5 RAM and six storage drives.
  • Secured by Lenovo ThinkShield hardware and firmware tools.
  • Available in global markets starting June 2026.

Lenovo Announces ThinkStation P4

The core of the 30-liter desktop relies on AMD Ryzen PRO 9000 Series processors. Buyers can configure the system up to the 16-core Ryzen 9 PRO 9965X3D, which reaches clock speeds of 5.5GHz. Lenovo includes AMD 3D V-Cache in a professional machine for the first time. This addition helps users access data faster during heavy workloads like 3D animation, solid modeling, and software development.

For graphics, the workstation offers the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition or the Max-Q version. These graphics cards offer 96GB of GDDR7 ECC memory and up to 4000 TOPS for local artificial intelligence workloads. The setup lets professionals run complex data models directly on the machine, skipping cloud delays and internet reliance.

The P4 accepts up to 256GB of DDR5 memory running up to 6400MT/s. It offers a hybrid storage system with four expansion slots. Users can install up to six drives total, combining PCIe Gen 5 M.2 SSDs and 3.5-inch SATA hard drives. Lenovo also provides liquid cooling on the highest-tier AMD chips to keep the system quiet during sustained loads. Power options include 500W, 750W, and 1100W supplies.

On the outside, the P4 chassis measures 180 by 401.5 by 415 millimeters and weighs 8.75 kilograms at its base configuration. It provides front and rear connection points, including USB-C ports with 20Gbps speeds, Wi-Fi 7, and a 2.5Gb Ethernet port. Lenovo built the outer case using 95 percent post-consumer recycled ABS plastic and 16 percent recycled steel.

The system arrives with Independent Software Vendor certifications for applications from Autodesk, Bentley, Dassault, and Siemens. For protection, Lenovo ThinkShield provides BIOS-level safeguards, a discrete TPM 2.0 chip, and a chassis intrusion switch to secure sensitive enterprise data. Operating system choices include Windows 11 Pro, Ubuntu Linux, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What processors does the Lenovo ThinkStation P4 use?

A1. It uses AMD Ryzen PRO 9000 Series processors, maxing out at the Ryzen 9 PRO 9965X3D.

Q2. Does the workstation support NVIDIA Blackwell graphics?

A2. Yes, it offers the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition and Max-Q GPUs.

Q3. How much RAM and storage can the ThinkStation P4 hold?

A3. The workstation holds up to 256GB of DDR5 memory and up to six storage drives.

Q4. What security features come with the desktop?

A4. The desktop includes Lenovo ThinkShield, which provides hardware and firmware protections like a discrete TPM 2.0 chip and a chassis intrusion switch.

Q5. When is the ThinkStation P4 release date?

A5. Lenovo will start selling the ThinkStation P4 in select global markets in June 2026.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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