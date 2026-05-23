BMW X6 M60i xDrive pre-launch bookings now open in India

You can now book the new BMW X6 M60i xDrive in India. Bookings opened on May 22, 2026. This high-performance coupe-SUV is back after being discontinued in early 2023. BMW is bringing it in as a Completely Built-Up unit. If you want one, just head to any BMW dealership or sign up on the official BMW India website. Simple enough.

Key Takeaways

BMW India accepts pre-launch bookings for the X6 M60i xDrive starting May 22, 2026.

The vehicle arrives as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit.

A 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system propels the SUV.

The coupe-SUV features a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Expected pricing sits around Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom).

The X6 M60i xDrive stands out with its coupe-SUV shape. You get that sloping roofline, but it still looks like a proper SUV. Up front, there’s a gloss-black kidney grille, slim LED headlights, and big air intakes. On the side, you’ll spot 21-inch alloys, red brake calipers, black mirrors, and black side skirts. At the back, it’s got wraparound LED taillights and a gloss-black bumper with twin exhausts. For the numbers: it’s 4,960 mm long, 2,004 mm wide, and 1,700 mm tall. Boot space? 580 litres. Not bad.

IStep inside and you’ll see a curved dual-screen setup. There’s a 14.9-inch touchscreen for infotainment and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. You get heated and ventilated front seats, memory for the driver, dual-zone climate, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof. There’s also a powered tailgate, tire pressure monitoring, and a full ADAS suite. Pretty much everything you’d expect at this price.BMW equips the X6 M60i xDrive with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

This setup generates a combined output of 523 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox sends power to all four wheels through the BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The manufacturer claims the SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. Performance hardware also includes rear-wheel steering, an electronically controlled rear differential, and M Sport brakes.

BMW has not yet announced the official launch date or the exact price for the Indian market. Industry estimates suggest the price will be around Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom). Once launched, the X6 M60i xDrive will compete against luxury coupe SUVs like the Audi SQ8, Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe, and Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

FAQs

Q1. When did BMW open bookings for the X6 M60i xDrive in India?

A1. BMW India opened pre-launch bookings on May 22, 2026.

Q2. What engine drives the new BMW X6 M60i xDrive?

A2. A 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system comes installed in the vehicle.

Q3. How much horsepower does the BMW X6 M60i xDrive produce?

A3. The powertrain setup generates a combined output of 523 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque.

Q4. What is the expected price of the BMW X6 M60i xDrive in India?

A4. The vehicle is expected to cost around Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

Q5. How fast can the BMW X6 M60i xDrive go from 0 to 100 kmph?

A5. BMW claims the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

Q6. Are there any direct rivals to the BMW X6 M60i xDrive in India?

A6. Yes, it will compete with the Audi SQ8, Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe, and Porsche Cayenne Coupe.