Acer launches Aspire 5 AI laptop with Intel Core Ultra processors in India

Acer has just launched its new Aspire 5 AI laptop in India. It runs on Intel’s latest Core Ultra chips. The idea is simple: give you enough power for everyday work, but keep things light enough to carry around. You get fast memory, a slim build, and a starting price of Rs. 79,999. If you work from different places or just want something easy to move, this one might fit.

Key Takeaways

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 H-series processors.

Features a 14-inch WUXGA IPS screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Weighs 1.2 kg and has a slim profile of 17.5 mm.

Prices start at Rs. 79,999.

Let’s talk specs. The Aspire 5 comes with Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 H-series chips. You can pick up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. That means quick file access and less waiting around for things to load. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS screen (1920 x 1200) gives you sharp visuals and wide viewing angles. Colors look accurate, whether you’re working or watching something. Acer’s ComfyView tech helps cut down on glare, which is handy if you’re staring at the screen for hours.

The Aspire 5 is slim at 17.5 mm and weighs just 1.2 kg. You can toss it in your bag without thinking twice. The hinge opens all the way to 180 degrees, so you can lay it flat on a table if you need to show something to someone else. Battery life? You get a 54Wh battery and 65W charging through USB Type-C. That should get you through a full day, unless you’re really pushing it.

You get all the ports you’d expect: USB Type-C, regular USB, HDMI, SD card slot, and a headphone jack. The Type-C port handles charging, data, and display. For wireless, there’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 or newer. The keyboard lights up, which helps if you’re working late. The touchpad supports multi-gesture controls. There’s a Full HD webcam with a physical shutter, so you can cover it up when you’re not on a call. Sound comes from dual stereo speakers. It ships with Windows 11 Home.

Price and Availability Buyers can purchase the Aspire 5 at Acer Exclusive Stores, the Acer E-store, Amazon, Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, stated the laptop meets the computing needs of modern users by offering a dependable solution for work and learning. Acer, a technology company founded in 1976, operates in over 160 countries and continues to build hardware for a growing digital audience in India.

FAQs

Q1. What processors are available in the new Acer Aspire 5?

A1. The laptop comes with Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 H-series processors.

Q2. What is the screen size of the Acer Aspire 5?

A2. It features a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Q3. How much does the new Aspire 5 AI laptop cost?

A3. The starting price for the Acer Aspire 5 in India is Rs. 79,999.

Q4. Does the webcam have a privacy shutter?

A4. Yes, the Full HD webcam includes a physical camera shutter for privacy.