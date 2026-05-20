Google launches Gemini Omni AI at Google IO 2026

Google introduced its next generation AI platform, Gemini Omni, at its annual Google I/O 2026 developer conference. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis announced the new technology, describing it as a core world model and a significant development toward artificial general intelligence. Built on the proprietary Gemini architecture, the model accepts text, images, audio, and existing video clips simultaneously as inputs to generate realistic, scientifically accurate video content. Unlike standard text to video generation tools, Gemini Omni applies advanced reasoning and simulated real world physics to ensure that concepts like gravity, kinetic energy, and fluid dynamics render correctly. The first model in this new family, Gemini Omni Flash, rolls out today globally for paid Google AI subscribers within the Gemini application and Google Flow.

Key Takeaways

Multimodal Inputs: Gemini Omni allows users to mix text, photos, audio, and video clips to direct and generate complex video outputs.

Gemini Omni allows users to mix text, photos, audio, and video clips to direct and generate complex video outputs. Physics Simulation: The system draws from Gemini real world knowledge to accurately simulate environmental rules like gravity and shadows.

The system draws from Gemini real world knowledge to accurately simulate environmental rules like gravity and shadows. Conversational Video Editing: Creators can alter specific video details, swap out background scenery, change camera angles, and keep characters consistent using natural language prompts.

Creators can alter specific video details, swap out background scenery, change camera angles, and keep characters consistent using natural language prompts. Digital Avatars: The platform enables users to build custom digital likenesses that match their own look and voice.

The platform enables users to build custom digital likenesses that match their own look and voice. SynthID Watermarking: Google embeds its proprietary digital watermark into every video asset to verify AI modification and prevent misinformation.

The system changes how creators approach digital production by offering built-in video editing capabilities. Users can record original video footage on a smartphone camera roll and use natural language commands to replace individual elements or apply stylistic templates. If an author wants to change the background of a shot or add a person to a scene, they can execute the adjustment directly inside the chat interface. Google confirmed that while the model initially focuses on video output, future updates will introduce standalone text and image outputs.

To address rising concerns regarding deepfakes and the digital alteration of reality, Google applies strict security guidelines. Every video produced or modified by the model automatically carries a SynthID watermark developed by Google DeepMind. This digital marker ensures that viewers can easily identify and verify media assets that contain AI altered content.

The rollout follows a tiered release structure. The foundational tier, Gemini Omni Flash, replaces older generation frameworks to drive faster response times across consumer apps. Google plans to release Gemini Omni Flash to YouTube Shorts and the YouTube Create application later this week at no additional cost to general users. The enterprise deployment will follow shortly, as Google intends to provide specialised application programming interfaces to developers and business clients in the coming weeks. A more powerful tier, Gemini Omni Pro, remains in active development for a future launch.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Gemini Omni and how does it work?

A1. Gemini Omni is a multimodal AI world model developed by Google that generates and edits video content. It functions by combining text, photos, audio, and video inputs simultaneously, using simulated physics and real world reasoning to create accurate visual environments.

Q2. How can users access Gemini Omni Flash in India?

A2. Paid subscribers can access Gemini Omni Flash today via the Gemini application and Google Flow. Free users will get access to the tool inside YouTube Shorts and the YouTube Create application later this week.

Q3. Can Gemini Omni edit existing personal videos?

A3. Yes. Users can upload their own footage into the Gemini app interface and use conversational text prompts to swap backgrounds, alter camera angles, change specific details, or apply pre-made design templates.

Q4. What safety measures exist to prevent Gemini Omni deepfakes?

A4. Google automatically embeds its proprietary SynthID watermark into every video piece created or edited by Gemini Omni. This digital tracking measure helps platforms and viewers identify that the media has been modified by artificial intelligence.

Q5. What is the difference between Gemini Omni Flash and Gemini Omni Pro?

A5. Gemini Omni Flash is the faster speed tier built for daily consumer use, digital avatars, and mobile video editing. Gemini Omni Pro is a more powerful model currently in development that Google will release in the future for advanced workloads.