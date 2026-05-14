Canon India Launches EOS R6V Camera and First L Series Power Zoom Lens

Canon India added two new tools to its pro lineup on May 13, 2026: the EOS R6V full-frame camera and the RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM lens. If you’re a wedding filmmaker, work in regional cinema, or create for social media, this kit is built for you. It packs high-end video features into a setup you can actually carry around. The R6V now offers 7K Open Gate recording, which is a first for the series. And the new lens? It’s the first L-series glass from Canon with a built-in power zoom.

Key Takeaways

The EOS R6V features a 32.5-megapixel full-frame sensor and 7K Open Gate recording.

The RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM is Canon’s first professional L-series lens with a built-in power zoom.

Hardware upgrades include an internal cooling fan and a dedicated vertical tripod socket.

The camera supports 40 fps continuous shooting for stills and 5-axis in-body stabilization.

The EOS R6V body is priced at ₹235,995, with the full kit costing ₹355,995.

Built for Video and Social Media

The EOS R6V keeps the speed and autofocus you get with the R6 Mark III. But it adds hardware that matters if you shoot long videos. There’s now an internal cooling fan, so you can record 7K Open Gate footage for up to three times longer than before. That 7K Open Gate mode is a big deal if you want to shoot once and use the same clip for YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok. You get the whole sensor area, so you can crop for different formats without losing your shot.

Canon threw in a second tripod socket on the side. Now you can mount the camera vertically on a tripod or gimbal, no extra cages or brackets needed. The screen UI even rotates on its own when you flip the camera. Saves time, honestly.

Innovative Power Zoom Lens

The RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM lens acts as the primary partner for the new camera. As an L-seThe RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM is the main lens for this camera. It’s L-series, so you get weather sealing and glass that cuts down on ghosting and flare. The big thing here is the built-in power zoom. You get smooth zooms that are tough to pull off by hand. You can pick from 15 zoom speeds, using either a lever on the camera or a ring on the lens. Pretty flexible. gimbals. It also provides up to 8 stops of stabilization when paired with the camera’s internal system, making handheld filming much steadier.

Performance and Pricing

If you shoot photos, the 32.5-megapixel sensor gives you plenty of detail for big prints. The electronic shutter can hit 40 frames per second, so it’s quick enough for sports or wildlife. You also get pro tools like Canon Log 2 and 3, waveform monitors, and a full-size HDMI port for hooking up to external screens. It’s a solid package.

Canon India confirmed the following prices for the new hardware:

EOS R6V (Body only): ₹235,995

₹235,995 RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Lens: ₹142,995

₹142,995 EOS R6V + RF 20-50mm Kit: ₹355,995

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is 7K Open Gate recording on the Canon EOS R6V?

A1. It is a recording mode that uses the entire 3:2 area of the full-frame sensor. This gives editors more vertical and horizontal space to crop the video for different platforms like YouTube or Reels.

Q2. Does the RF 20-50mm lens work for photography?

A2. Yes, it is a professional L-series lens with high-quality optics suitable for 32.5-megapixel stills, though its power zoom features are specifically helpful for video.

Q3. How does the cooling fan help the EOS R6V?

A3. The internal fan prevents the camera from overheating during high-resolution 7K recording, allowing for much longer continuous takes during interviews or live events.

Q4. Can I control the zoom remotely?

A4. Yes, the zoom can be operated through the Canon Connect app or the new Wireless Remote Controller K544.