Xiaomi India sets June 4 release date for new FX Mini LED smart TV series

Xiaomi is rolling out its FX Mini LED TV series in India on June 4, 2026. These TVs use Full-Array Mini LED backlighting for better contrast. You get Amazon Fire TV built in, so streaming is easy. Xiaomi also adds its Quantum MagiQ picture processing. This launch gives you another option if you want something beyond Xiaomi’s usual Google TV sets.

Key Takeaways

Xiaomi will introduce the 4K FX Mini LED TV series in India on June 4, 2026.

The TVs use Full-Array Mini LED panels for localized dimming and deeper blacks.

The series runs on the Amazon Fire TV operating system instead of Google TV.

Built-in Alexa provides voice search capabilities directly from the remote control.

The hardware includes a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Display Technology and Visuals

The FX Mini LED series uses Full-Array Mini LED backlighting. That means thousands of tiny LEDs sit right behind the screen, not just around the edges. The TV can dim or brighten different parts of the screen, so you get deeper blacks and brighter highlights than with regular edge-lit models. The screens are 4K, 3,840 by 2,160 pixels, and run at 60Hz. For gaming, there’s a 120Hz boost mode and MEMC tech to keep motion smooth.

To manage color processing, Xiaomi equips the televisions with its Quantum MagiQ engine. The panels cover 93 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, displaying over one billion colors. The TVs also support HDR10+ and HLG media formats, alongside a dedicated Filmmaker Mode that presents movies at their original frame rates.

Software and Smart Home Features

Instead of the Google TV interface found on many recent Xiaomi televisions, the FX series runs on Amazon Fire TV. Fire TV is a streaming media operating system that aggregates content from platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and live television channels into a single interface. Users do not need to switch source inputs to access different streaming applications. The included Bluetooth remote features a dedicated Alexa button, allowing viewers to search for content, control media playback and manage smart home devices using voice commands.

Hardware and Audio Specifications

A quad-core Cortex A55 processor runs the television, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. This hardware provides enough memory to download multiple streaming applications and navigate menus without lag. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, and multiple HDMI ports for external devices. The television features an HDMI 2.1 port with Auto Low Latency Mode, which automatically reduces input lag when a gaming console connects to the display.

Audio output comes from a four-speaker sound system on the larger screen models. This configuration pairs full-range drivers with dedicated tweeters to separate frequencies and improve dialogue clarity. The TVs decode both Dolby Audio and DTS:X sound formats to output spatial surround sound.

Expected Sizes and Design

The global listing for the FX Mini LED series shows four screen size variants measuring 43, 55, 65 and 75 inches, giving buyers options for different room sizes. The physical design features a slim unibody chassis with a brushed metal front frame, aiming to blend with modern home decor. Xiaomi will announce exact pricing, available sizes, and retail availability for the Indian market during the June 4 launch event.

FAQs

Q1. What is the launch date for the Xiaomi FX Mini LED Series in India?

A1. Xiaomi will launch the new television series in India on June 4, 2026.

Q2. What operating system does the Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV use?

A2. The televisions run on the Amazon Fire TV operating system, which includes built-in Alexa voice controls.

Q3. What makes Mini LED technology different from regular LED TVs?

A3. Mini LED panels use thousands of microscopic LEDs for backlighting. This allows the television to dim specific areas of the screen to produce deeper blacks and higher contrast ratios.

Q4. Does the Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV support gaming?

A4. Yes, the TV includes an HDMI 2.1 port with Auto Low Latency Mode and a 120Hz game boost setting to reduce input lag during gaming sessions.

Q5. What audio features are included in the new Xiaomi TV series?

A5. The larger models feature a quad-speaker setup with dedicated tweeters. They also support Dolby Audio and DTS:X formats for spatial sound.