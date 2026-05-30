Top 5 Electronic Gadgets for Your Summer Travel Itinerary

Summer is the time to get outside, travel, and maybe even unplug a little. But let’s be honest, the right gadgets can make your trip smoother and a lot more fun. Think portable projectors for movie nights, tough smartphones that survive a drop, or a laptop that handles both work and gaming. I’ve picked out five devices that actually make sense for travel this year. I’ll break down what each one does and what you’ll pay for them in India.

Key Takeaways

The ViewSonic M1 Max projector offers 1080p resolution and a built-in battery for outdoor movie viewing.

The itel A100 Pro provides military grade durability and a 5000mAh battery for Rs. 8,999.

The Noise Pro 6 smartwatch tracks health metrics on a 1.85 inch AMOLED display for under Rs. 6,000.

The Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen laptop balances work and gaming with an Intel Core i5 processor and RTX graphics.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra delivers premium tablet computing with a 14.6 inch screen and included S Pen.

ViewSonic M1 Max Projector

The ViewSonic M1 Max is a portable smart LED projector built to easily fit into bags and backpacks. It features a native 1080p resolution and automatic keystone correction for quick setup on different surfaces. Users can access streaming platforms directly because the device includes built-in Google TV. The projector operates via an integrated battery, eliminating the immediate need for a wall outlet during short viewing sessions. It is available in India for around Rs. 80,000.

itel A100 Pro Smartphone

Travelers looking for a budget smartphone with high durability can consider the itel A100 Pro. The device carries a MIL-STD-810H certification, providing resistance against accidental drops and harsh environments. It features a 6.56 inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Android 15 Go edition and includes a 5000mAh battery, an infrared port, and a side mounted fingerprint sensor. Priced at Rs. 8,999, the device also includes a free screen replacement offer valid for 100 days from purchase.

Noise Pro 6 Smartwatch

Keeping track of health and fitness goals during trips is easier with the Noise Pro 6 smartwatch. This wearable device features a 1.85 inch AMOLED screen and runs on the EN2 processor using the Nebula UI 2.0 interface. It offers heart rate tracking, blood oxygen measurement, and multiple sports modes. Users can receive smartphone notifications directly on their wrists. The Noise Pro 6 retails for around Rs. 5,499.

Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen Laptop

The Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen serves users who need to manage work tasks or play video games while traveling. It is equipped with an Intel Core i5 12450H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The laptop includes a 15.6 inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing fluid visual output. The system includes 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Pricing for this model starts at Rs. 67,990.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra acts as a complete mobile computing center. It features a large 14.6 inch AMOLED 2X display, providing bright and clear visuals for reading, watching movies, or editing files. The tablet includes the S Pen, allowing users to draw and take notes easily. The device operates on Android 16 and includes a heavy duty Armor Aluminum chassis. Prices for the Wi-Fi variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage begin at Rs. 1,24,999.

FAQs

Q1. Does the ViewSonic M1 Max require an external streaming stick?

A1. No, the ViewSonic M1 Max has built-in Google TV, allowing you to stream content directly through Wi-Fi.

Q2. Is the itel A100 Pro suitable for rough outdoor use?

A2. Yes, the itel A100 Pro features MIL-STD-810H military grade certification, making it highly durable against drops and environmental stress.

Q3. Can the Noise Pro 6 smartwatch make Bluetooth calls?

A3. Yes, the Noise Pro 6 supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to receive and make calls directly from the watch.

Q4. Is the Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen heavy to carry during travel?

A4. The Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen weighs approximately 2.4 kg, which is standard for a 15.6 inch gaming laptop but might require a dedicated laptop backpack.

Q5. Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra come with a stylus?

A5. Yes, the tablet includes the S Pen in the box, which is used for note taking, sketching, and navigating the interface.