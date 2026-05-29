MediaTek brings Agentic AI and Wi-Fi 8 to Computex 2026

MediaTek is showing off its latest edge-to-cloud tech at Computex 2026. The theme is AI Without Limits. There’s a new Wi-Fi 8 lineup and edge computing platforms built for what they call the Agentic AI era. These are aimed at everything from tablets to cars to IoT gadgets. MediaTek also talked about 6G, satellite comms, and new data center hardware to keep up with the AI boom.

Key Takeaways

Agentic AI Focus: New pAgentic AI: New chips for phones, tablets, and cars that let your devices handle tougher jobs on their own.

New pAgentic AI: New chips for phones, tablets, and cars that let your devices handle tougher jobs on their own. Cars: The Dimensity AX C-X1 platform brings AAA gaming and smarter passenger features to your dashboard.

The Dimensity AX C-X1 platform brings AAA gaming and smarter passenger features to your dashboard. Data centers: MediaTek’s lineup now includes custom ASICs and faster optical connections.

MediaTek’s lineup now includes custom ASICs and faster optical connections. 6G: MediaTek showed off 6G radio working with Co-MIMO tech. The goal is faster indoor speeds.

MediaTek President Joe Chen stated that the company provides extreme computing power across platforms to drive seamless communication. He noted that MediaTek holds an advantage in Agentic AI by spanning both edge and cloud environments. The company is working with global partners to expand AI infrastructure.

A big highlight: the NVIDIA DGX Spark, powered by the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. It packs a 1-PetaFLOP GPU and a 20-core CPU. That means you can run big AI models right on your desktop. MediaTek also showed a gaming monitor with NVIDIA’s G-SYNC Pulsar chip for sharper visuals.

For cars, the Dimensity AX C-X1 brings AI and gaming to the dashboard. It’s the first car chip that can handle AAA games. There’s also the Dimensity AX MT2739, which lets you make 5G satellite video calls from anywhere. MediaTek says its Modem AI can cut call drops or lag by 30% when you’re driving through tunnels or parking garages. I’d be curious to see that in action.

For home and officAt home or in the office, MediaTek’s new Pentonic 800 AI TV chip is the first to support Dolby Vision 2. That means better picture quality, thanks to smarter content processing. TV brands plan to launch models with this chip later in 2026. MediaTek also showed off e-readers that transcribe meetings and tablets that can make AI content even when you’re offline.nter Solutions (DCS) now offers full rack-level integration for AI scaling. They showcased Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) technology that reaches 400Gbps speeds. Another advancement uses MicroLED technology for data center cables. This reduces power consumption by 50% compared to traditional copper while maintaining high reliability.

The Filogic 88The Filogic 8800 Wi-Fi 8 chip adds Dynamic Sub-Channel Operation for better connection stability. MediaTek says its Filogic AI can cut network repair times from hours to under a minute. The T930 5G platform is the first to put 5G and Wi-Fi 8 together for faster home internet.iaTek demonstrated 6G radio interoperability. This tech supports future robots and AI-to-AI communication. Their 6G Co-MIMO technology allows devices like phones and wearables to work together to increase download speeds by over 60%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Agentic AI in MediaTek chips?

A1. Agentic AI refers to systems that can think and act proactively rather than just responding to simple commands. In MediaTek chips, this means your phone or car can understand context and perform multi-step tasks for you automatically.

Q2. When will Wi-Fi 8 devices be available in India?

A2. With the Filogic 8800 chipset now official, manufacturers are expected to start integrating Wi-Fi 8 into high-end routers and devices throughout late 2026 and early 2027.

Q3. How does the new Dimensity automotive chip help drivers?

A3. The Dimensity AX series makes the car smarter by supporting satellite video calls and providing a proactive AI assistant. It also allows passengers to play high-end AAA games directly on the car’s display.

Q4. What is the benefit of the Pentonic 800 chip for my TV?

A4. The Pentonic 800 supports Dolby Vision 2, which uses AI to adjust brightness and motion in real-time. This results in a more realistic and cinematic viewing experience for movies and sports.

Q5. Is 6G technology ready for use?

A5. 6G is still in the research and standardization phase. MediaTek is showing prototypes now to prove the technology works, but commercial 6G networks are generally expected to arrive around 2030.